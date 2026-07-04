GNACOPS says GES graduation ceremonies ban does not specifically apply to private schools

The Ghana National Council of Private Schools (GNACOPS) has clarified that the Ghana Education Service's (GES) directive suspending graduation ceremonies in pre-tertiary schools does not specifically apply to private schools.

The clarification follows concerns raised by private school proprietors and parents after the GES and the Greater Accra Regional Education Directorate directed public schools to suspend planned graduation ceremonies.

In a statement issued on Friday, July 3, GNACOPS said its assessment of the directive and the relevant regulatory framework showed that the instruction was intended for schools under the supervision of the Ghana Education Service and does not expressly prohibit private schools from organising graduation or transition ceremonies.

The council, however, advised private schools to conduct such events in a simple, modest and child-centred manner, in line with existing regulations, while avoiding unnecessary extravagance and lavish displays.

GNACOPS also expressed support for the government's efforts to promote discipline and uphold educational values, urging greater collaboration among stakeholders to ensure the clear and consistent implementation of education policies across the sector.