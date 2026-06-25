Why I support Hon. Boakye Agyarko for NPP National Chairman — Alhaji Dr Hafiz Bin Salih

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is at a crucial turning point. After losing both the presidency and its parliamentary majority in December 2024, the party needs more than just a caretaker. It needs someone who can build, unite, and strategise. I believe Hon. Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko is that person, and I am proud to support his bid for the position of National Chairman.

A Founding Commitment That Cannot Be Faked

Some people joined the NPP when it became fashionable, but others helped build it from the ground up. Hon. Agyarko is one of the founders. Since 1992, his connection to the NPP has been based on true conviction, not just convenience.

He was the National Campaign Manager during the tough 2012 presidential election, served as Policy Adviser in 2016, and worked as Energy Minister under President Akufo-Addo. With over thirty years of experience, he has a deep understanding and sense of responsibility for the party that few others can offer. It is important to choose a National Chairman with this level of commitment. When the party is in opposition and lacks government resources, unity depends on leaders who are truly loyal, not just looking for opportunities.

The Right Diagnosis for What heals the Party.

Hon. Agyarko has been open and honest about the NPP’s situation. He summed it up clearly:

"We had a solid candidate but a weak party."

This is an honest recognition that by 2024, the party’s internal structures, grassroots networks, and member support had weakened. To win back power in 2028, these issues must be fixed from the ground up. Hon. Agyarko has made rebuilding these structures the main focus of his campaign. A leader who understands the real problem is already halfway to solving it.

A Unifier at a Time of Deep Divisions

One of the most important qualities in a National Chairman is the ability to bring together different groups within the party. After eight years in power, the NPP has built up some internal disagreements and disappointments. If these issues are not addressed, they can grow and hurt the party at the polls. Who else to foster the impactful reconciliation of fallouts than the venerable Boakye Agyarko, a stalwart who had his low moments with the party in the early days of President Nana Akufo-Addo's government, yet he never relented on his commitment and loyalty to the NPP.

Hon. Agyarko has shown through his nationwide tour that he takes this responsibility seriously. His message to party leaders across the country has been clear: focus on forgiveness, reconciliation, and returning to the NPP’s core values of unity and respect.

He has promised to keep an open-door policy, making himself available to any member who feels left out or hurt. This is not just campaign talk; it shows the kind of person he is, which many in the party see as one of his biggest strengths. Right now, the party needs a National Chairman who is respected by everyone, from the grassroots to the top leadership.

Grassroots Credibility Built Through Action

A National Chairman’s real impact is not measured by speeches at headquarters, but by how strong the party is in every constituency across all sixteen regions. Hon. Agyarko understands this well. His campaign has focused on the grassroots, with direct engagement with constituency leaders all over the country.

The Strategic Thinker the Party Needs

The NPP also needs a National Chairman who can think strategically about how to return to power. Hon. Agyarko’s professional experience spans over twenty years at the Bank of New York, where he became Vice President, as well as a strong grasp of energy policy. This background gives him discipline and analytical skills that many career politicians do not have.

His international banking experience can also help the party raise more funds, especially from Ghanaians living abroad. When in opposition, financial stability is essential for running the party, supporting candidates, and organising voter outreach.

Aligned with the Party's Presidential Direction

For the party to succeed in elections, the National Chairman must work well with the presidential candidate. From the start, Hon. Agyarko has said that, if elected, he will fully support Alhaji Dr Bawumia’s 2028 presidential campaign to ensure that he is elected President of the Republic of Ghana.

His early visit to the former Vice President, which many in the party praised, showed that he views the chairman’s job as supporting and working closely with the presidential candidate, not competing or seeking personal attention. The unity the party needs is best achieved by someone with Hon. Agyarko’s experience and character, working together with Alhaji Dr Bawumia to win.

The Leadership Qualities That Set Him Apart

Leadership is shown through actions, not just words. What sets Hon. Agyarko apart from other candidates is not only what he has achieved, but also the character and mindset he brings to his work.

Intellectual Depth and Academic Rigour: Hon. Agyarko has a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Economics from the University of Ghana, an MBA in Financial Economics from Pace University in New York, and an Advanced Professional Certificate in Banking from the American Institute of Banking. These qualifications show he is a thinker, planner, and problem-solver. The NPP faces complex challenges in opposition, and it needs a chairman who can tackle them with real analysis, not just words.

Discipline and a "No-Nonsense" Track Record: Hon Agyarko has been clear about the kind of chairman he will be, saying: "With my 'no-nonsense' track record, I will instil the much-needed discipline among our rank and file." This is not about being harsh. It recognises that the party’s problems in 2024 were partly due to indiscipline, poor organisation, and unclear accountability. A chairman must have the authority and determination to restore order, and Hon. Agyarko has both.

The Ability to Mentor and Inspire: A national chairman who can inspire younger members and mentor the next generation of NPP leaders will help build not just a strong 2028 campaign, but a party that lasts beyond one election. This kind of long-term thinking is a sign of real leadership.

Cross-Regional and Cross-Factional Appeal: Many strong candidates do well in their own regions or groups but struggle to connect with others. Hon. Agyarko stands out because he can build support across the party’s different groups. His nationwide tour has earned him endorsements from MPs, regional and constituency leaders, party communicators, and senior members across the NPP.

Global Exposure, Local Rootedness: Hon. Agyarko is deeply Ghanaian and strongly connected to the NPP’s traditions. At the same time, his more than twenty years in international banking, where he became Vice President and Head of Global Network Management at the Bank of New York, gave him a broad perspective, valuable connections, and professional discipline. This rare mix is just what the party needs as it works to rebuild its reputation both in Ghana and among the diaspora.

Integrity and Institutional Trust: Most importantly, Hon. Agyarko does not have any major political baggage. While some candidates are linked to controversies or internal disputes, he is known for his integrity and seriousness. At this crucial time, the NPP needs steady leadership, and Hon. Agyarko’s clean record enables him to hold everyone to high standards.

All these qualities show that Hon. Agyarko is a leader who can think, plan, bring discipline, inspire, and unite the party. This is exactly what the NPP needs in its next National Chairman.

The Moment Calls for This Man

The NPP does not need a National Chairman who will simply manage decline. It needs someone who can turn things around. The party needs a leader who can rebuild its structures, bring members back together, raise resources, and run a disciplined campaign by 2028. I have great respect for all those who have declared their intentions to become National Chairman, but my choice is Hon. Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko based on his unique qualities.

I support him not because he is the loudest, but because he is the most prepared, principled, and capable of leading the NPP through this important time of renewal and reorganisation. The party gave Ghana some of its best years under President Kufuor and President Akufo-Addo. With Hon. Agyarko as National Chairman and Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as flagbearer, the party’s best years could still be ahead. While I declare my support for his bid, I call on the rank and file of the NPP to elect Hon Agyarko as the National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party.