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A Prayer and Prophetic Admonition for the African Continent

Feature Article A Prayer and Prophetic Admonition for the African Continent
WED, 24 JUN 2026

A Prayer for Continental Unity
Heavenly Father, Almighty Creator of all nations and peoples,

We lift our voices in one accord today to pray for the continent of Africa—the cradle of humanity, a land blessed with unmatched wealth, resilient peoples, and deep spiritual heritage.

Lord, we ask that You heal our lands from the ancient wounds of division, exploitation, and internal betrayal. Wash away the lingering shadows of the Berlin Conference and dissolve the artificial borders that have long kept brothers and sisters apart.

We pray for a divine baptism of unity across all 54 nations. Pour out a spirit of love, collaboration, and mutual respect among our leaders and our citizens. Grant our youth the wisdom of Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah, the courage of Thomas Sankara, and the vision of a borderless, prosperous, and sovereign Africa. May our resources be used to uplift our own people, and may our collective voice resound with power and dignity on the global stage.

Bind us together, O Lord, with an unbreakable cord of Pan-African solidarity.

Amen.

The Betrayal of a Continent: From the Nkrumah-Boigny Wager to Modern Neocolonialism

To the entirety of the African states—from the Mediterranean shores to the Cape of Good Hope, from the Atlantic coast to the Horn of Africa:

Hear this solemn truth and historical reckoning.

The tragedy of modern Africa does not lie solely in the exploitation by external empires, but in the internal betrayals that traded our collective sovereignty for individual comfort. We must remember the fateful Nkrumah-Boigny Wager of 1957. Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana bet on absolute independence, industrialization, and immediate continental integration. Félix Houphouët-Boigny of Côte d'Ivoire bet on a step-by-step approach, maintaining deep colonial umbilical cords with France in exchange for superficial, immediate material prosperity.

Decades later, the verdict of history is clear: Africa chose the Boigny path of compromise, and it has cost us our soul.

By prioritizing neo-colonial economic dependencies over radical Pan-African unity, our nations became fertile ground for internal sabotage. This structural betrayal culminated in the tragic assassination of Thomas Sankara in Burkina Faso—a crime orchestrated not just by foreign interests, but by trusted African hands. Sankara’s vision of self-reliance, debt refusal, and agrarian independence was cut short because his peers preferred the safety of chains to the responsibility of freedom. When we look at Africa today, we are still living out the consequences of choosing dependency over dignity, selling our collective future to the highest foreign bidder while keeping our own people in structural poverty.

A Prophetic Admonition to South Africa: Overcoming the Xenophobic Paradox

To our brothers and sisters in South Africa—the land of the Ubuntu philosophy, the home of Nelson Mandela, and the nation birthed out of the collective blood, tears, and sweat of the entire African continent:

There is a profound and painful paradox in watching the streets of Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Durban turn against fellow Africans. It is a historical amnesia that grieves the ancestors of our liberation and mirrors the very betrayals of the Nkrumah-Boigny era.

  • Remember the Debt of Solidarity: When you were choked by the brutal chains of Apartheid, you were not alone. The frontline states bled for your freedom. Nations thousands of miles away, like Ghana, Nigeria, and Tanzania, gave their meager national treasures, issued diplomatic passports to your exiles, boycotted international forums, and trained your freedom fighters. Your liberation was a pan-African victory.
  • The Trap of Self-Sabotage: Xenophobia is a cruel illusion. Turning your frustration against migrant workers from Zimbabwe, Nigeria, or Mozambique does not fix broken municipal systems, nor does it create jobs. It merely shields corrupt systems from accountability while breaking the hearts of the very neighbors who sheltered your leaders during the dark days of struggle.
  • Uphold Ubuntu: You taught the world the meaning of "I am because we are." But Ubuntu cannot stop at the Limpopo River. If a European or Asian investor is welcomed with open arms while a fellow African trader is met with violence, you are validating the very racial hierarchy that Apartheid sought to institutionalize.

The Call to Return

Africa cannot rise as fragmented territories competing to serve foreign masters.

South Africa, your destiny is inextricably tied to the rest of the continent. You cannot thrive as an island of prosperity in a sea of broken neighbors. Rise above the scars of your past. Reject the poison of scapegoating.

To all African states: break the cycles of internal betrayal. Reject the modern-day wagers that compromise your sovereignty. Open your borders, unify your markets, and honor the sacrifices of Nkrumah, Sankara, and Mandela. Lead the charge toward a unified, borderless, and truly liberated Africa.

✍️ Retired Senior Citizen
For and on behalf of all Senior Citizens of the Republic of Ghana 🇬🇭

Teshie‑Nungua
[email protected]

Atitso Akpalu
Atitso Akpalu, © 2026

A Voice for Accountability and Reform in Governance. More Atitso Akpalu is a prominent Ghanaian columnist known for his incisive analysis of political and economic issues. With a focus on transparency, accountability, and reform, Akpalu has been a vocal critic of mismanagement and corruption in Ghana's governance. His writings often highlight the need for decentralization, local governance empowerment, and robust anti-corruption measures. Akpalu's work aims to foster a more equitable and just society, advocating for policies that benefit all Ghanaians.

He is a passionate advocate for transparency and accountability. His columns focus on critical analysis of political and economic issues, with a particular interest in the energy sector, financial services, and environmental sustainability. He believes in the power of informed citizenry to drive positive change and am committed to highlighting the challenges and opportunities facing Ghana today.Column: Atitso Akpalu

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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