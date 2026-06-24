Extreme heat forces early closure of Paris tourist attractions

The severe heatwave sweeping France has forced the early closures of top Paris tourist hotspots the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre museum, their respective managers said on Tuesday.

A deadly heatwave has battered France since last week, disrupting daily life as well as forcing school closures and train cancellations, with some of the most-visited tourist sites in the world the latest to take precautionary measures.

Read more New timetables, longer holidays: How can French schools adapt to heatwaves?

The operator of the Eiffel Tower, a monument made of latticed steel girders, said the site would "exceptionally close" early on Tuesday at 4pm (1400 GMT).

During the high season, starting in mid-June, the tower is open from 9am to 12:45am.

"Due to the high temperatures forecast, the Eiffel Tower will be adjusting its operations," said the operator.

It is "very likely" that the monument will close again early on Wednesday, the operator said, adding that visitors would be refunded for their tickets.

Seven million tourists pay to visit the 324-metre (1,063-foot) tower each year.

Unveiled in 1889 for the World Fair in Paris by engineer Gustave Eiffel, the "Iron Lady" has since become the French capital's symbol.

Shortly after the Eiffel Tower announcement, the Louvre management said the world's most-visited museum would from Wednesday to Saturday close two hours early at 4pm due to the heatwave.

Soaring temperatures in Paris have made "visiting and working conditions difficult during the hottest hours of the day", the management said, noting that "it is at the end of the day that heat builds up most, exacerbated by high visitor numbers".

Home to iconic pieces of art including Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa", the Louvre receives around nine million visitors a year.

It is housed in a vast palace in central Paris on the banks of the Seine River, built over centuries by various French monarchs and presidents.

The management said on Tuesday the historic building is "vulnerable and is not sufficiently adapted to climate change".

Its director Christophe Leribault warned last week the museum was "running out of steam" as it struggles to find funding to upgrade its ageing facilities.

Read more France's Louvre museum 'running out of steam', new director says

The museum has faced a litany of problems that recently included a brazen $100-million jewellery heist, a water leak and other maintenance issues.

Watch more Yet more embarrassment for the Louvre amid ticket fraud revelations and leaky pipes

Other tourist sites have also announced early closures or warnings as more than half of mainland France remains under the weather services' highest alert level.

The most visited tourist attraction outside of the capital region, Mont Saint Michel island in Normandy, on Tuesday warned visitors to "put off your visit during the red alert".

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)