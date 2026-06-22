Minerals Development Fund to roll out major infrastructure projects in Volta Region

Several communities across the Volta Region are set to benefit from major infrastructure projects under the Minerals Development Fund (MDF), as part of efforts to improve education, water supply, and living conditions in the region.

The MDF, a government initiative established in 2016 to channel mineral royalties into community development, is implementing a series of projects aimed at promoting socio-economic growth and enhancing the quality of life in beneficiary communities.

Speaking during a community engagement exercise in the Ho Municipality on Friday, June 19, 2026, the Fund’s Officer in Charge of Procurement, Mr. Elorm Michael Dokpa, disclosed that the Administrator of the MDF, Dr. Hanna Louisa Kotey, is spearheading efforts to extend the benefits of the Fund to communities across the Volta Region.

Mr. Dokpa said the projects will include the construction of six-unit classroom blocks, teachers’ quarters at the Matse Volta Technical Institute, and solar-powered mechanized boreholes in selected communities.

According to him, the interventions are expected to improve access to quality education, enhance accommodation for teachers, and provide reliable sources of clean drinking water.

He explained that although the Volta Region is not traditionally associated with gold mining, the extraction of sand, stone, and other quarry materials contributes significantly to national development. He noted that royalties and taxes generated from these activities form part of the revenue that supports the Minerals Development Fund.

“The region deserves its fair share of national development resources because the materials sourced from here contribute to projects across the country,” he stated.

One of the flagship projects is expected to be undertaken at Matse, where construction works are projected to be completed within 10 months.

Mr. Dokpa indicated that MDF officials are currently undertaking extensive stakeholder and community engagement activities to ensure local participation and ownership before construction begins.

He expressed confidence that the projects would be completed on schedule and deliver lasting benefits to the communities.

He further revealed that the mechanized boreholes will be powered by solar energy, eliminating dependence on the national electricity grid and ensuring a sustainable and environmentally friendly water supply system.

Meanwhile, the Ho Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Stephen Adom, described the past week as both historic and productive following the engagement between the municipality and the Minerals Development Fund.

He noted that the period was marked by sod-cutting ceremonies for several transformative projects, including a six-unit classroom block with an ICT laboratory and library, as well as a two-bedroom staff bungalow at the Volta Technical Institute in Matse. Additional borehole projects are also expected to be undertaken in Bake Gbloefe in Ho Bankoe, Nyive, and Hodzo.

Mr. Adom said the projects demonstrate the government's commitment to equitable development and improved living standards across communities. He expressed appreciation to the Minerals Development Fund and all stakeholders involved for their support and commitment to the development of the municipality and the wider Volta Region.