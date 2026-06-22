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Unidentified man found dead along riverbank at Abuakwa after heavy rainfall

By Bismark Appiah Kubi II Contributor
General News Unidentified man found dead along riverbank at Abuakwa after heavy rainfall
MON, 22 JUN 2026

Residents of Abuakwa in the Atwima Nwabiagya South District have been left shocked after the body of an unidentified man was discovered along a riverbank following a heavy downpour on Sunday night.

The deceased, believed to be about 40 years old, was found early Monday morning at Abuakwa DKC by residents in the area.

According to the Assembly Member for the area, Hon. Evans, the body was found lying face down in the river, dressed in a shirt and jeans shorts, making identification difficult.

"Residents found the body in a shirt and jeans shorts, with the face down in the river, making it difficult for them to identify him," he said.

Speaking to OTEC News, Hon. Evans noted that no one in the community had been able to identify the deceased, raising suspicions that he may not be a resident of the area.

"The deceased is unknown in the area. He might have been carried downstream by the floodwaters following the heavy rains," he stated.

He urged residents and commuters to exercise caution during periods of heavy rainfall and avoid crossing flooded areas.

Meanwhile, the Abuakwa Police have launched investigations into the incident and are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying the deceased and locating his relatives.

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