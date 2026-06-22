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Ghana would avoid ‘8 years of hardship’ under parliamentary democracy — Franklin Cudjoe

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Ghana would avoid ‘8 years of hardship’ under parliamentary democracy — Franklin Cudjoe
MON, 22 JUN 2026 3

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa, has suggested that Ghana would have been spared prolonged periods of ineffective leadership if the country operated a parliamentary democracy similar to the United Kingdom.

He argues that such a system would allow citizens and political parties to replace underperforming leaders more easily, rather than endure them for a full constitutional tenure.

The policy advisor made the remarks in a social media post on Monday, June 22, following the announcement of British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s resignation.

He reflected on the UK political system, where leadership changes can occur within parties without waiting for general elections.

"Awww. I wept for UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer as he announced his resignation because his own party no longer backs him. This brings to 7 the number of Prime Ministers the UK has had in 10 years," he wrote.

He compared that system with Ghana’s presidential model, arguing that it can lock countries into long periods of governance even when leaders are deemed ineffective by portions of the public.

Cudjoe stated that Ghana would have been “better off” under such a system, adding that it would prevent citizens from enduring long periods of hardship under unpopular administrations.

"How I wish we operated the UK system of Parliamentary democracy. We would be better off and not suffer for 8 years in someone's hell kitchen if he or she becomes uncontrollable," he added.

He, however, acknowledged that parliamentary systems also have drawbacks, noting that stability depends heavily on the quality of leadership and parliamentary confidence.

Meanwhile, Starmer’s resignation follows months of internal pressure within the Labour Party over declining approval ratings, policy disagreements and electoral setbacks, despite his 2024 general election victory.

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Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

SAMUEL OFFEI-ABOAGYE | 6/22/2026 1:41:01 PM

I hope this Franklin Cudjoe guy is not referring to the type of “parliamentary democracy” that enables rogues and rascals to loot, steal and disburse our country's resources and monies to themselves, cronies and party activists without any accountability as Ghana witnessed for eight years under the previous regime. The last Ghanaian government made nonsense of democracy

Comments3
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