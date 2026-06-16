DCLM Ghana donates to University of Education, Winneba

The Deeper Christian Life Ministry (DCLM), Ghana, has donated two giant LED screens to the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) to enhance the institution’s worship services, further strengthening the ministry’s relationship with the university.

In addition, the ministry presented 600 copies of Daily Manna, the church’s widely circulated devotional authored by William Folorunso Kumuyi, General Superintendent of the DCLM.

The devotional books were handed over to the university’s management for onward distribution to staff as a resource for personal reflection, spiritual growth, and character development.

According to Pastor Yaw Osei Owusu, Coordinator for the Western‑Central Zone of DCLM Ghana, the presentation fulfilled a pledge made by Dr. Edward K. Tumsiah, the National Overseer (NO) of the ministry, during a recent visit to the university.

He explained that the NO made the commitment after delivering a sermon at the maiden interdenominational thanksgiving service organised by the university’s chaplaincy board two weeks earlier.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony held at the Jophus Anamoah‑Mensah Conference Centre, Pastor Yaw Osei Owusu reaffirmed the DCLM’s dedication to supporting institutions that contribute to national development through education, moral formation, and character building.

“The donation is a practical demonstration of the church’s desire to partner with educational institutions in nurturing future generations of responsible leaders,” he said.

Professor Stephen Jobson Mitchual, Pro Vice‑Chancellor of UEW, who received the items, expressed appreciation to the leadership and members of the DCLM, describing the gesture as exceptional and unprecedented.

He lamented that many of the challenges confronting students in tertiary institutions stem from ethical and moral deficiencies, making the role of faith‑based organisations indispensable in shaping responsible citizens.

“A greater part of the ills associated with the student community generally has to do with ethics, and that is where the church comes in,” Prof. Mitchual noted.

He added that the donation would benefit not only the Christian community on campus but the entire university population, as the facility is used for a wide range of academic, social, and institutional programmes.

“I would like to thank you for this great gesture. In fact, ever since I became Vice‑Chancellor, this is the first of its kind, and I am very happy about it,” he stated.

The Pro VC also reflected on public perceptions of religious organisations and commended the church for demonstrating practical Christianity through tangible support to society.

“People now perceive churches as places where monies are collected, and after collection we do not know how the money is used. But I think this gesture will go a long way to change, to some extent, that kind of perception,” he remarked.

Prof. Mitchual added that the donation reflects the very essence of Christ’s earthly ministry, saying: “What you are doing this morning exemplifies the real thing that Christ did when He came to the earth.”

Pastor Thomas Oppong, Cape Coast Regional Overseer of the DCLM, who dedicated the items, prayed that God would use them for positive impact and transformation.

Beyond serving as technological tools, Pastor Oppong expressed optimism that the screens would become channels through which lives would be positively influenced, values strengthened, and character moulded for generations to come.

The donation marks another milestone in the growing collaboration between faith‑based organisations and educational institutions, underscoring the important role religious bodies continue to play in supporting education, moral development, and nation‑building.

For the university, the two giant LED screens are expected to significantly enhance communication and visibility during major events, while the ministry views the gesture as a practical expression of its commitment to serving communities beyond the church and contributing meaningfully to national development.

The event ended with both university officials and church leaders expressing optimism that the partnership would continue to deepen, creating opportunities for further collaboration in the shared pursuit of academic excellence, ethical leadership, and national transformation.

The ceremony was attended by university leadership, members of the Chaplaincy Board, senior pastors of the church, staff, and students.