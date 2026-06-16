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Registrar of Companies sets June 30 deadline for annual returns, signals strict enforcement

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
General News Registrar of Companies sets June 30 deadline for annual returns, signals strict enforcement
TUE, 16 JUN 2026

The Office of the Registrar of Companies (ORC) has issued a final reminder to all registered businesses and companies in Ghana to file their annual returns and renew business names by June 30.

The directive is part of efforts to enforce compliance with statutory obligations under the country's business registration laws.

It also follows an earlier notice issued on April 28, which urged defaulting entities to regularise their records.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, June 16, the ORC stated that no extension will be granted beyond the deadline and that strict enforcement measures will follow for non-compliant businesses.

The Office cautioned that companies that fail to meet the requirement will face sanctions, including penalties and possible delisting from the companies register.

“There will be no extension beyond Tuesday, 30th June 2026 deadline for the filing of Annual Returns and the Renewal of Business Names,” the statement read in part.

It added that defaulters will attract financial penalties depending on the duration of non-compliance.

“Companies who fail to file Annual Returns with financial statement shall be deemed non-compliant and would be liable to pay a penalty of Two Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢2,000) for companies that have defaulted for five (5) years or more and One Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢1,000) for companies that have defaulted between one (1) and four (4) years in addition to filing fees,” it noted.

The ORC urged businesses to comply within the stipulated timeframe to avoid disruptions and ensure continuity of operations.

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Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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