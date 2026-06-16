It is inaccurate to say NPP did no work on Afari Military Hospital — Dr Ekua Amoakoh

A Spokesperson for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on health, Dr. Ekua Amoakoh, has rejected claims that the party failed to make any progress on the Afari Military Hospital project during its eight years in government.

The 500-bed military hospital, valued at $180 million, was initiated in March 2014 and was expected to be completed within 42 months.

However, more than a decade later, the facility remains uncompleted.

The issue has resurfaced following renewed political debate over the project, with concerns raised about delays and their impact on healthcare delivery in the Ashanti Region, particularly issues of congestion on the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Speaking to journalists in Accra on Tuesday, June 16, former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong argued that the NPP did not complete the project during its time in office, admitting shortcomings in its handling of the hospital.

However, Dr. Ekua Amoakoh, in a social media post on the same day, disputed that position, noting that progress was made on the project before the change in government.

“It is inaccurate to say no work was done on Afari in 8 years, even the 2025 budget of the NDC admits they inherited a facility 98% complete,” she stated.

She added that other health projects in the Ashanti Region were also completed under the previous administration.

“Meanwhile, Sewua, Trede, Kokoben absolutely complete; I wish the politicking would take a break so these hospitals can be operationalized for the people of Ashanti,” she said.

Dr. Amoakoh further argued that assigning blame across political lines does not resolve the long-standing delays affecting the facility.

She stressed the need for a coordinated national effort to ensure the hospital is completed and put into use for the benefit of residents in the region.