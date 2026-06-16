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Afari Military Hospital: We're engaged in blame games while people are dying — NPP MP

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Health Afari Military Hospital: Were engaged in blame games while people are dying — NPP MP
TUE, 16 JUN 2026

The Member of Parliament for Akim Swedru, Kennedy Nyarko Osei, has expressed frustration over the continued political exchanges surrounding the stalled Afari Military Hospital project.

He says the prolonged debate between the two major political parties is distracting attention from urgent public health needs, as the facility remains uncompleted after more than a decade.

The 500-bed military hospital, initiated in March 2014, was expected to be completed within 42 months but remains unfinished 12 years on.

The issue has resurfaced amid renewed political arguments over which administration is responsible for the delay, with both the NPP and NDC trading blame.

In a social media post on Tuesday, June 16, Nyarko Osei said continued politicking over the project is unacceptable given its impact on healthcare delivery.

He added that it is disappointing that Ghana is still debating political responsibility instead of completing the facility.

“In 2025 when the Mahama Government presented its first Budget Statement and the Economic Policy of the NDC by the Finance Minister, he stated clearly in the document that the Afari Military Hospital was 98% complete. This is the NDC Government reporting the progress of the Military Hospital in Kumasi.

"From Engineering perspective a 98% complete of a project is almost the same as 100% completed so I’m surprised we are still here debating about why party A or B did not complete the project when people are dying and needed the hospital to save lives," he wrote.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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