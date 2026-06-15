The Kingmaker In Shackles: Chairman Wontumi’s Fatal Catch-22 And The Twilight Of Political Untouchability

As the NPP reels from the shock declaration that its Ashanti crown jewel could be "elected from prison," a looming July 3rd judgment and a GH₵30M fraud case are proving that the 1992 Constitution bows to no politician.

In the volatile theater of Ghanaian politics, a dangerous subculture has long festered—the illusion that political power, immense wealth, and partisan loyalty provide an unassailable armor against criminal prosecution. The ongoing legal tribulation of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako (popularly known as Chairman Wontumi), has shattered this myth. Following a bold declaration by his regional communications director, Paul Yandoh, that Wontumi would become the first national chairman "elected from prison," Ghanaians are witnessing a historic legal showdown. Straddling a severe illegal mining (galamsey) trial and a staggering GH₵30 million EXIM Bank fraud case, Wontumi's dual crises serve as an active crucible for the 1992 Constitution.

This high-profile accountability matches the timeless wisdom of the global statesman Kofi Annan :

"No one is born a good citizen, no nation is born a democracy. Rather, both are processes that continue to evolve over time."

When the wheels of justice turn, the rule of law must prove itself blind to political status. As the scriptures warn in Numbers 32:23: "But if you will not do so, behold, you have sinned against the Lord, and be sure your sin will find you out."

The Galamsey Crisis: The July 3rd Judgment and Political Eligibility

The Accra High Court has set July 3, 2026, to deliver its final judgment on Akonta Mining Limited’s unauthorized operations in the protected Samreboi forest concession. The immediate legal and political ramifications include:

The "Good Standing" Barrier : Article 3 of the NPP Constitution mandates that any candidate or officer must be in "good standing." A criminal conviction instantly nullifies this status.

: Article 3 of the NPP Constitution mandates that any candidate or officer must be in "good standing." A criminal conviction instantly nullifies this status. Automatic Internal Disqualification : Party rules strictly forbid anyone convicted of offenses involving dishonesty, fraud, or moral turpitude from contesting internal elections.

: Party rules strictly forbid anyone convicted of offenses involving dishonesty, fraud, or moral turpitude from contesting internal elections. The Imprisonment Reality: If handed a custodial sentence, Wontumi will be physically incarcerated. Running a national political campaign or managing a ruling party from a prison cell remains logistically and politically impossible.

Reflecting on the audacity of campaigning from a cell, political analyst Kay Codjoe observed on CitiNewsroom / Socials:

"What Ghana cannot afford is another elite scandal swept under the red carpet of convenience... justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done — even if the one in the dock is the self-styled 'King of Ashanti politics.' Because the real crown in this republic belongs to the people — not the politicians who presume to rule them."

This political arrogance brings to mind the profound Akan proverb: “Se wo anya nkunim a, nkyere wo ho, na kyenku nso da dua ase a adwene wom” (Even when you are powerful, do not boast, for the fallen log under the tree still holds deep thoughts). Power is transient.

The EXIM Bank Fraud Case: The Reality of the Plea Bargain

Parallel to the mining charges, Wontumi faces severe financial prosecution for allegedly using forged documents to secure a facility from the Ghana Export-Import (EXIM Bank), causing a financial loss exceeding GH₵30 million.

Admission of Guilt : Under Section 162C(3) of Act 30, Wontumi's legal team has initiated plea negotiations. Legally, private legal practitioner Richard Armah points out on GhanaWeb that: "For any plea bargain to be accepted, the accused person must first enter a guilty plea and be formally convicted by the court... even though he may not go to prison, his name will enter into the records as a convicted criminal."

: Under Section 162C(3) of Act 30, Wontumi's legal team has initiated plea negotiations. Legally, private legal practitioner points out on GhanaWeb that: "For any plea bargain to be accepted, the accused person must first enter a guilty plea and be formally convicted by the court... even though he may not go to prison, his name will enter into the records as a convicted criminal." The Strategic Defense View : Conversely, lawyer Nana Agyei Baffuor argued on JoyNews / ModernGhana that: "Pursuing a plea bargain is a strategic legal decision that should not be misconstrued as an admission of wrongdoing... it aligns with prioritizing asset recovery over lengthy and expensive court proceedings."

: Conversely, lawyer argued on JoyNews / ModernGhana that: "Pursuing a plea bargain is a strategic legal decision that should not be misconstrued as an admission of wrongdoing... it aligns with prioritizing asset recovery over lengthy and expensive court proceedings." The 10-Year Public Office Ban: Under Article 94 of Ghana's Constitution, a conviction for fraud or causing financial loss to the state bars an individual from public state appointments or parliamentary seats for 10 years post-sentence.

The exploitation of state funds meant for national development invokes the fierce warning of Proverbs 22:22: "Don't steal from the poor, because they are poor. Don't oppress the needy in the gate."

Forced Asset Liquidation: How the State Recovers Funds

Should the Attorney General accept the plea deal to prioritize state asset recovery, the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) and EOCO will enforce a strict liquidation process:

Valuation and Freezing : A court order will immediately freeze Wontumi’s known personal and corporate assets to ensure no wealth is illegally transferred or hidden.

: A court order will immediately freeze Wontumi’s known personal and corporate assets to ensure no wealth is illegally transferred or hidden. Corporate Demolition : Heavy machinery, lands, and infrastructure belonging to Akonta Mining and Wontumi Farms will be seized and sold at public auctions.

: Heavy machinery, lands, and infrastructure belonging to Akonta Mining and Wontumi Farms will be seized and sold at public auctions. Media Infrastructure At Risk: If his primary commercial holdings fail to clear the GH₵30 million debt, private assets—potentially including his media houses (Wontumi TV/Radio)—could face state-backed receivership.

This forced accountability echoes the classic French proverb: “Qui mange l'oie du Roi, cent ans après en rend la plume” (He who eats the King's goose returns the feathers a hundred years later). The state will always collect its due.

Strategic Recommendations and Suggestions

For the Attorney General’s Office: The state must maintain a completely transparent posture. Plea bargains in high-profile corruption cases must never be used as a soft escape hatch for the politically connected. Restitution must be paid in full with compounded interest before any sentencing leniency is considered. For the Judiciary: The courts must continue to resist structural delays. The sudden withdrawal of lead defense counsel Andy Appiah-Kubi must not be used as a tool to frustrate the impending July 3rd judgment. For the NPP Leadership: The National Executive Committee (NEC) must prioritize the sanctity of the party’s constitution over factional loyalty. Allowing a convicted or criminally liable individual to spearhead a national campaign severely compromises the integrity of Ghana's democratic institutions.

A Special Message to Ghana's Politicians: The Law is the Law

Let this be an unequivocal warning to every politician, government appointee, and party financier across the political divide: The law is the law, and it spares no one.

The era of relying on partisan foot soldiers, media propaganda, or backroom political leverage to escape criminal accountability is coming to an end. As the ancient Roman legal maxim states: "Dura lex, sed lex"—The law is harsh, but it is the law.

True political power does not reside in a party chairman's office or a minister's briefcase; it rests within the sovereign bounds of the 1992 Constitution. If a figure as influential as the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman can face total financial liquidation and potential imprisonment, no one is untouchable. When you abuse public trust, destroy state resources, or forge state documents, the law will eventually find you. It will strip you of your titles, auction your wealth, and place you behind bars.

As our elders wisely say: "An elder who sits at home and allows children to eat python will not be left out when the roll call of python eaters is conducted." Politicians who turn a blind eye to corruption today will be consumed by the same system tomorrow.

Chairman Wontumi’s ongoing legal battles are not merely a localized political drama; they represent a defining moment for Ghanaian democracy. The narrative that a political elite can be comfortably "elected from prison" insults the intelligence of the Ghanaian electorate and undermines the rule of law. As the country approaches the critical Case Management Conference on June 18 and the definitive galamsey judgment on July 3, 2026, the state has a golden opportunity to prove its structural resilience. Ghana's future relies heavily on institutional strength. Our laws must remain robust enough to ensure that regardless of your wealth, network, or political affiliation, justice will always prevail.

We must hold fast to the words of Galatians 6:7: "Do not be deceived: God cannot be mocked. A man reaps what he sows."

✍️By A Concerned Retired Senior Citizen

For and on behalf of all Senior Citizens of the Republic of Ghana 🇬🇭

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]