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Mon, 15 Jun 2026 Feature Article

What Happened to Your Promises, Mr. President?

What Happened to Your Promises, Mr. President?

The NDC campaigned on a number of ambitious promises that resonated with Ghanaians. They promised a 24-hour economy to create jobs, a Women’s Bank to empower women, automatic posting for teachers and nurses, lower fuel prices, a stronger fight against galamsey, improved sanitation, and an increase in cocoa price from 3,100gh to 6,000gh per bag.

There were also promises to phase out the double-track system in SHS within a year, direct funding to headmasters for food purchases, sign the LGBTQ Bill, and provide a 20% allowance for teachers serving in deprived communities.

Today, many Ghanaians are asking a simple question: where are these promises?

Graduates continue to search for jobs. The cost of living remains a major concern for households. Teachers and nurses continue to raise concerns about arrears, recruitment and postings, while cocoa farmers are still waiting for the significant improvements they were promised.

Beyond these concerns, many citizens are also expressing anxiety about the state of democratic freedoms. There is increasing concern about intimidation of political opponents, arrests of some opposition activists and commentators, and a growing atmosphere of fear among those who openly criticise the government.

Questions also remain about public sector dismissals, recurring fears of power outages (dumsor), and family-and-friends appointments.

As we look ahead to 2028, Ghanaians must compare promises with performance. They must ask whether the commitments that won votes have been fulfilled and whether the nation is moving in the direction that was promised.

They must also remember the achievements of the NPP government, including Free SHS, the Ghana Card, mobile money interoperability, major digitalisation reforms, infrastructure development, and social intervention programmes that positively impacted millions of lives.

The 2028 election will be a choice between promises and performance, between rhetoric and results.

Under the leadership of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP has the opportunity to offer a renewed vision based on innovation, economic transformation, individual freedom, and opportunity for all.

Ultimately, the people will be the judges, and in 2028, they will deliver their verdict.

Katakyie Kwame Opoku Agyemang (Hon)
Asante Bekwai - Asakyiri
(0547851100)

Katakyie Kwame Opoku Agyemang
Katakyie Kwame Opoku Agyemang, © 2026

This Author has published 228 articles on modernghana.comColumn: Katakyie Kwame Opoku Agyemang

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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