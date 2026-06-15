Digital Sovereignty For Africa: Transitioning Away From Digital Neo-Colonialism

The Reality

Right now, Africa is a digital colony. Serious, robust efforts, approaches and strategies need to be designed and enacted for Africa to become a digitally sovereign continent.

Lesson From The French Move

In April 2026, the French Minister for Public Accounts, Daniel Amiel announced France's plan of moving all government's 2,5 million civil servants computers from Microsoft to Linux.This move is part of a bigger trend known as "Digital Sovereignty"...freeing themselves from big Tech Corporates to increasingly becoming digitally sovereign.This is the path Africa should also take in its quest to achieving Digital Sovereignty (DS).

Meaning of Digital Sovereignty

Digital Sovereignty (DS) which can be interchangeably referred to as Cyber Sovereignty,Data Sovereignty or Technological sovereignty is the "ability of a nation, organization, sector or individual to have control over own digital destiny...based on the data, hardware and software created and relied upon". DS is about retaining meaningful control over digital assets, technologies and operations. DS means autonomy in having meaningful control over digital infrastructure,data and software free from undue foreign interference or reliance on a single external tech monopoly. In simple terms, DS, is the capacity of a nation in making secure, independent, enforceable choices and decisions about digital systems they rely on in the digital economy. It is about managing and controlling its own digital infrastructure, software, standards and data.

Digital Sovereignty For Africa

Digital Sovereignty for African states is about Africa having capacity to govern the rules, standards, infrastructure and data flows in a digital economy within their boundaries. Therefore, digital sovereignty, is strongly connected to Africa development, growth and resilience.

Layers Of Digital Sovereignty

Digital Sovereignty encompasses three broad layers. As the Centre for Africa- Europe Relations puts it,

"the physical layer (infrastructure, technology),the code layer (standards, rules and design) and the data layer (ownership, flows and use)".

Thus, a call for Africa digital sovereignty, is a call for these dimensions to be free and be beneficial for Africa. Firstly, data sovereignty ownership and free flow of data). Secondly, operational sovereignty (own designs and systems). Thirdly, technical sovereignty (own infrastructure and technology). Last but not least, legal and regulatory sovereignty (setting their own standards and rules).

Push For Africa Digital Sovereignty

Digital sovereignty for Africa is the continent’s push to control its data, infrastructure, and digital policies. A move away from reliance on foreign owned tech giants. It is about having African values embedded in tech standards by developing home-grown AI policies and governance. It is about erecting home grown AI standards, having digital laws to keep Africa citizens data within African borders. This is possible through initiatives like the AfCFTA Digital Trade Protocol which is all about harmonizing rules for digital identities, cross-border payments, and data transfers, providing the African continent with a unified economic spine to regulate digital trade collectively.

Consequences of Lack of Digital Sovereignty

Loss of Value

According to Toure, (2025), in his article "Digital Colonialism In Africa", approximately *85% to 95%* of African data is foreign controlled and processed.Processing African data outside the continent of Africa translates to Africa loosing an estimated *US$50 billion* to *US$100 billion* in annual economic value. Another telling effect is a massive capital drain which wipes and strips the continent of the raw material necessary to train localized, culturally relevant artificial intelligence systems.

Who Owns African Citizen Data?

As long as Africa lacks local data governance, foreign tech companies harvest sensitive African data (including health and biometric records) with few benefits to local populations. Such a scenario raises and sparks diplomatic standoffs on the question... who has the right to own, access and control citizen data, African governments or foreign tech giant companies?

3. Westernized AIs

Artificial intelligence(AI) systems and algorithms are predominantly trained on Global North datasets, not on Global South knowledge systems.This means Western cultural values and biases are embedded in the digital life. Consequently, producing facial analysis technologies that misidentify non-western features and voice systems that fail to recognize local African accents and realities.

4. Vulnerability to External Surveillance

Due to reliance on tech infrastructure (like equipment from Western or Chinese vendors), foreign powers and internationalized technology firms gain substantial capacity for surveillance and control over African civil societies and states.

Impediments To Africa Digital Sovereignty

Dependency

One of the greatest challenges to Africa's digital sovereignty is overreliance or dependency on foreign hardware and software from the European Union (EU) Russia,China and the United States of America (US). This has the negative potential of exposing and compromising critical data, policies and systems to foreign surveillance. Dependency is mostly driven by lack of its own infrastructure.

Infrastructural Gap

Africa has limited to absent local digital infrastructure. That is, Africa has no regional data centers, no own undersea cables and fiber networks.The result is, Africa is forced by the reality of the situation to store and process citizens data on foreign servers. Lack of local digital skills and digital investments is part and parcel of the problem for Africa to achieve digital sovereignty.

Limited Skills & Investment

Africa suffers from very limited homegrown tech innovations to address local digital needs and gaps.This is both a cause as well a result of lack of specialized tech skills especially in public institutions which stifle growth of digital economy as well as localized digital solutions.Digital skills and knowledge are limited in Africa and part of the reason is that not every African citizen is participating in the digital economy, chunk.of African majority are not participating, a situation known as Africa's "digital divide".

Digital Divide

This age can be described as the digital age. But nowhere in the whole world is inequality so brutally exposed as participation in the digital economy is concerned in Africa. A great "digital divide" is the norm in Africa.This is between the urban - rural. Schooled & not so much schooled. Pervasive inequalities in internet access, expensive data tariffs, and low digital literacy means not every African citizen is fully participating in the digital economy.Energy poverty is one of the reasons acting as an obstacle to participation in the digital economy.

Power/ Energy Poverty

Power or energy poverty is the general inability of a household or community to access, afford, adequate, clean and reliable energy for essential daily life use. And now participation in the digital economy, accessing digital services requires mostly electricity. However, chronic power deficits and frequent grid disruptions across regions (including localized load shedding) obstruct connectivity and the operation of local server farms.

Policy Gap & Inadequacy

It is not far fetched to argue that many African nations lack modern robust, localized policies for data coordination, protection and cyber security.

Fragmentantion

Individual African nations have their own set of sometimes inadequate digital cyber security policies.Digital policy fragmentation on the continent hinders a unified continental approach to negotiating with global tech giants. And because of such an unfortunate reality, Africa lacks a unified front when dealing with external tech giants.

Charting Course Towards Africa Digital Sovereignty

In order for Africa to retain some sort of socio-economic value generated by their digital economies, there is a need to harmonize African data governance laws and construct African sovereign infrastructure (local data centers, set their own standards & rules, technology).This goes a long way in countering Africa's digital fragmentation, a minus for Africa, in its dealing with foreign tech giants. Regional integration is a must.

Investing In Infrastructure & Systems

Africa should consider construction of its own affordable, and robust broadband networks, submarine cables, and terrestrial fiber. Implementation of strict jurisdictional governance, and enforcement of data protection laws so as to prevent "data colonialism". There is also a need to foster indigenous technological platforms for homegrown e-government services, and localized AI systems.

Unified Regional Efforts

Continental and regional efforts play a significant role in countering "digital colonialism". Coordinating these efforts is of great significance in Africa's aim in securing true digital self-determination.

Continental Frameworks; Countering Digital Colonialism

These continental frameworks aim at making sure Africa owns its data, protect its digital rights, set its standards and rules as well as assert its regulatory independence. Currently, there is the African Digital Compact (ADC),drafted by the African Union(AU), outlining efforts among African nations, the private sector, and civil society to harmonize digital policies.Digital Transformation Strategy for Africa,(2020-2030), an AU’s foundational blueprint for the creation of a secure, harmonized digital single market. African Union Data Policy Framework (AUDPF), adopted to strengthen "sovereign data," this framework guides member states on data governance, data residency, and privacy. Malabo Convention, initially known as the African Union Convention on Cyber Security and Personal Data Protection, sets the baseline for data privacy laws and cybersecurity standards across member states. Continental AI Strategy, guides member states in safely harnessing artificial intelligence while maintaining ethical, transparent, and sovereign control over AI models.Digital Trade Protocol of the African Continental Free Trade Area, (AfCFTA) for Integrating digital sovereignty into continental trade.

Conclusion

Africa's lack of digital sovereignty perpetuates "digital colonialism", leaving the continent highly dependent on foreign tech monopolies and infrastructure from the US, China, and Europe. This dependency leads to severe economic, political, and social consequences which affect Africa's growth and development.Africa should no longer remain a passive digital consumer but become an active innovator and regulator in the digital economy. Establishing its own digital infrastructure, protecting own digital data, harmonizing its own continental digital laws across the length and breadth of the continent.Only then can Africa be moving in the right direction towards digital sovereignty.The merits are immense. Despite just digital autonomy, Africa can reclaim its voice in the global digital market place and Africa can even foster inclusive economic growth.

F. Madondo (African Teacher) [email protected]

Toure Mohammed, 23 August, 2025, "Digital Colonialism In Africa",

Available at www.researchgate.com