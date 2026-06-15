Ghana Must Not Retaliate Against South Africans

The South Africa of Nelson Mandela admired by millions across Africa and beyond appears to be losing some of its shine for the wrong reasons. A nation that once stood as a symbol of resilience, reconciliation, and Pan-African solidarity is making headlines for disturbing reports of violence and hostility directed at fellow Africans.

In 2024, I had the privilege of visiting South Africa on a short trip. In fact the experience left me with a deep appreciation for the country's remarkable beauty, diversity, and hospitality. One particular encounter remains vivid in my memory.

On my way to the airport in Durban, I booked a ride through Bolt. The driver, a South African woman, spoke highly of Ghanaians living in her country. She described them as law-abiding, hardworking people and noted that Ghana's first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, remained an inspiration to many South Africans. As a Ghanaian, I felt proud hearing such commendations from a citizen of another African nation.

Shortly after arriving at the airport, I discovered that my passport had slipped from my pocket and fallen under the front seat of the vehicle. Panic quickly set in as my departure time approached. While anxiously trying to figure out what to do, two young college students conducting a survey among travellers noticed my distress. After hearing my story, they called my driver and spoke to her in Zulu. Within twenty minutes, she returned to the airport with my passport.

That simple act of honesty and kindness reflected the very values Ghanaians strive to extend to visitors and foreigners in our own country. It strengthened my respect for the South African people and reinforced my belief in African brotherhood.

It is therefore heartbreaking to witness reports of attacks against African migrants and growing hostility towards foreign nationals in South Africa. Such actions represent a dangerous departure from the ideals of continental unity, mutual respect, and Pan-Africanism that leaders such as Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah envisioned for Africa.

Mob attacks on foreign nationals, discrimination, and calls to deny migrants access to essential services such as healthcare undermine Africa's collective vision of integration and free movement. No grievance, whether economic or social, can justify violence against innocent people whose only aspiration is to work, live, and contribute positively to society.

The South African government must rise to the occasion and clamp down against those responsible for these attacks. Stronger law enforcement measures are needed to protect foreign nationals, restore public confidence, and prevent further violence. The rule of law must prevail over mob justice.

At the same time, Ghana's response deserves commendation. Efforts by the government to support and evacuate affected citizens demonstrate a commitment to the welfare of Ghanaians abroad. Beyond evacuation, attention should be given to ensuring dignified reintegration, including medical and psychosocial support, assistance with employment, and efforts to seek compensation for those who have lost businesses, homes, and livelihoods.

However, Ghana's greatest test at this moment is not how strongly it reacts, but how wisely it responds.

Calls for retaliation against South Africans living or working in Ghana must be firmly rejected. Such actions would only perpetuate a cycle of hostility and undermine the values for which Ghana has long been respected across the continent. Leadership is often demonstrated not in moments of comfort but in moments of provocation.

As the Ghanaian proverb reminds us, "The one who is patient can eat ripe fruit." Patience, restraint, and wisdom often produce better outcomes than impulsive retaliation.

This is Ghana's moment to shine. It is an opportunity to demonstrate moral leadership, uphold the principles of Pan-Africanism, and show the continent that justice can be pursued without vengeance. We must condemn violence in all forms and must not allow anger to define our response.

Africa's future depends not on how fiercely its nations retaliate against one another, but on how courageously they uphold the values of unity, dignity, and shared humanity.

Ghana must lead by example and we shall win.

Kassim Tijani Abdallah

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