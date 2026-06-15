Kola Oyewo: A Life of Learning, Humility and Grace

Kola Oyewo

Some people leave behind accomplishments. Others leave behind memories. A rare few leave behind lessons that continue to shape lives long after they are gone. Dr Kola Oyewo belonged to that rare category. To remember him is to remember a life defined by an enduring love for learning, an uncommon humility, and a grace that touched everyone privileged to know him.

Although I was not a student in the Department of Dramatic Arts at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, I came to know Dr Oyewo through my close friendship with his son, Wale. As a student in the Department of English Studies, I was actively involved in the literary and creative culture of the university, where our paths often intersected. Wale frequently directed plays staged by the Awoversity Literary and English Studies Society, and through him I encountered a family whose warmth and generosity reflected the values for which Dr Oyewo himself was known.

The first thing one noticed about Dr Oyewo was his humility. In an academic environment where titles and achievements often create barriers, he carried his accomplishments with remarkable simplicity. He never projected the distance that age, status, or professional success sometimes impose. Instead, he related with young people naturally and warmly, treating students and friends of his children as though they were members of his own family.

I remember the affectionate nickname he gave me—“Ore TJ.” The name emerged from my close friendship with Adebayo Mosobalaje, now a professor at First Technical University, Ibadan. Whenever Dr Oyewo called me by that name, there was a warmth in his voice that conveyed familiarity and acceptance. It was characteristic of him. He had a way of making people feel seen, valued, and welcome.

Yet if humility defined his character, learning defined his life's journey. Dr Oyewo never regarded education as a destination. For him, it was a lifelong voyage. At a stage in life when many people would have been content to rely on their experience and accomplishments, he remained a student at heart, eager to grow intellectually and professionally.

His pursuit of knowledge culminated in the attainment of a PhD in his mid-fifties, a remarkable achievement that inspired many within and beyond the university community. He demonstrated through his example that learning has no age limit. In a society where people often believe that education belongs primarily to the young, Dr Oyewo proved that the desire to learn can remain vibrant throughout one's life.

Perhaps nothing illustrates this better than the fact that in 1995, he graduated from the Department of Dramatic Arts alongside his son, Yemi. What some might have considered unusual, he embraced without hesitation. There was no trace of pride or self-consciousness in him. He understood that the pursuit of knowledge is an honourable undertaking at any age. By sharing that academic journey with his son, he embodied the principle that true scholarship is rooted not in status but in curiosity, discipline, and a willingness to keep learning.

The grace that characterized Dr Oyewo was equally evident in the lives of those around him. During my second year as an undergraduate, Wale accommodated me for an entire academic session. It was a profound act of kindness that eased what could have been a difficult period of student life. Looking back, I see in that gesture the influence of a father whose values had clearly shaped his children. The generosity, openness, and compassion that defined Dr Oyewo found expression in his family and in their relationships with others.

Dr Oyewo's contributions to theatre, scholarship, and teaching are well documented and will deservedly continue to be celebrated. Yet beyond these achievements lies a deeper legacy. He showed that learning should be accompanied by humility, that success should never diminish one's humanity, and that genuine greatness is expressed through kindness and respect for others.

As tributes continue to pour in from colleagues, students, theatre practitioners, and admirers, I find myself reflecting less on his accomplishments and more on the qualities that made him unforgettable. I remember a man who never stopped learning. I remember a man who never allowed his achievements to create distance between himself and others. I remember a man whose grace made people feel comfortable in his presence and whose kindness left lasting impressions on those fortunate enough to know him.

The theatre community has lost a distinguished practitioner. Academia has lost a dedicated scholar and teacher. But many of us have lost something more personal—a fatherly figure whose life offered lessons beyond the classroom and whose example continues to inspire.

Dr Kola Oyewo lived a life rich in achievement, but richer still in character. His was truly a life of learning, humility, and grace. For those of us who encountered him, however briefly, that legacy will endure long after the final curtain has fallen.

May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.