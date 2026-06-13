Life is a Journey: Live it (Part 116)

The other autobiography

We know our generation is somehow doomed. While your generation was faced with some problems, our generation and the life of the coming generation, our children will not see sunshine but rain.“ Hans Wilder sat down, hearing the old sound of furning wood. The rhythms of the flames did not calm him down. Depression took over his situation at the moment.

Susanne Fröhlich, after minutes of silence and inner prayers, broke loose and asked: “Facing South African xenophobia, let me ask you how it feels to be in the hands of your enemy? I mean, you yourself went through what others before you have also experienced. Therefore, you are a good witness to this question.“

It took me some minutes to compose myself and straighten out the conflicting emotions of more than a decade of pain, confusion, and not knowing what was going on, while others asked themselves and me directly why I was not at the level I was supposed to be. I rang for words and the right strategy to make my ideas and conclusions well heard and received by others to learn from. Eventually, I said with great clarity and confidence: “The black majority of South Africans is trapped in the hands of the white men and their inability to see through their mess and into the light. They themselves cannot see the solution, but outsiders need to explain and help them at least with the right advice on how to move forward.

I remember a boy aged thirteen in Stadtteilschule Bramfeld-Dorfplatz. He came to me and asked me a very simple question: why I was not a millionaire. Out of the blue, that question stood like a pillar of wisdom between us. Still today, after so many years, I cannot forget that boy and his question. At that moment, explaining myself was not the right time.

As I told you earlier, in Ghana, I met two men of God and one prophetess. Independent of each other, they warned me never to meet my ex-wife or my sister Heidi Jürgensen alone, as both had the intention to kill me. And you know I follow their advice to the letter, knowing from the past what these two women are capable of. Anyway, the prophetess opened my eyes to see the main problem I had in my life. Jealousy of Heidi Jürgensen against me. When she discovered, after I had presented her the business plan for her idea to open a fashion shop, what I am capable of, yet political sciences and history, writing articles and books were only on my mind, she captured me under her evil mind and put an umbrella of blindness above my head. For years, I was wondering why on earth, being a very busy person, I came up and down again shortly after. Why I never made it to the top, even though my interest in my work was of the highest level, and people around me seemed to appreciate what I was doing. Yet, when I was about to break loose and make it to the top, an invisible force pulled me down again. In Africa...in Ghana for that matter...at one point I was a millionaire, only after a short while to lose it all again. The money for me ended up in the hands of others.

Life is not life as you think. Life is a constant battle.“

„Life is not what you think,“ my students repeated, being disillusioned about their future. „It is a constant battle.“

„I mean between evil and good,“ I added, trying to ensure they would be willing to fight in their lives and not be weary. „Someone who does not want to fight has already lost. Look into the bible and see that Cain, out of jealousy, killed his brother Abel. Most murder cases are not committed by unknown persons to the victims but by very familiar people, husbands, wives, children or cousins and nephews. People are not killed out of cold blood but out of relationship issues, which are often based on jealousy. And my sister Heidi Jürgensen was constantly jealous of me. By nature, she is lazy, not developed, and finds great ideas which require a waiting time of many years, even decades. She could achieve greatness as we all can, but we must have the right character for it. To achieve an A-level qualification or graduate from a university has nothing to do with whatever that is...intelligence. It is all only a matter of character. Character is who we are and can be developed over time. When the right character is not in us, there is hardly anything we can do to achieve greatness in life. These people who do not have the right character, out of jealousy, turn against you. When they are close to you, part of your family...you are in trouble. To separate yourself from your blood is possible as you stop interacting with your blood family. You can move to a foreign land, far, far away from home. To lose touch with the reality of life...as you must always remember the evil forces in your bloodline are a spirit, and spirits do not know time or boundaries. They follow you everywhere you go and monitor you constantly, scared they could lose their grip on you. These evil spirits of people close to you try everything possible to poison the minds of others against you, mostly their children. In case they die, their offspring can continue what they can no longer finish.

You see, life is a constant battle...not what you think it is. When you know that and accept it, you surely will grow and grow as a person to become a personality. It is said quite rightly that you should embrace your enemies as they make you grow and find comfort and rest with your friends. Friends give you advice and possible direction, while only your enemies give you victories. Victory comes with a price of losing and winning. In the end, you hold the trophy in both hands.

When I came to realise my situation, I woke up to stand against my sister Heidi Jürgensen. While I was in Ghana, and she had total control over my late mother and the lies she put out against me, I felt numb and very helpless. She had the documents which I needed to fight against her lies. These were very tough years, I can tell you. Not being able to defend myself from afar and seeing two years after the burial of my mother, her in my dreams, confessing she had believed the lies of her daughter Heidi Jürgensen for years, knowing now I had never done anything wrong against her. This dream was massive. It released tension in me. During my time in Ghana, knowing the spiritual evil forces in my life and why things went the way they did, I kept telling myself for decades that Heidi Jürgensen had the upper hand over my life, but the time would come, I would break free, and the road to success would be opened. After that, for the rest of my life and eternity, I would stand tall above her, having the upper hand over her. She would be crushed. When I took my lawyer Stefanie Perner to stand for me against her through her emails, it was clear Heidi Jürgensen was shaking and losing ground.

The only question left for me to answer was whether I would live long enough to make all my dreams come true or whether life would shorten my enthusiasm to change the world and make it a better place. After all, my head was full of ideas for great projects for great dreams...and still is...which I want the world to know about and see. To go into a pension as a pensioner is never an option for me. As long as I live, each day is a new beginning and a new chance to see my dreams come true. While others around me rest and wait until death departs them from life, I want to live my life to the fullest until it is too late.

I can see many aspects of my life in the life of the black South African majority.“

„The important difference is,“ Charles Darwin Jr said while packing our bags ready to leave, “they make other people with violence responsible for their mistakes and plight stealing and looting instead of reflecting on their decisions taken and see to beat up legal and illegal foreigners for the mistakes they have made by voting and voting for the ANC again and again is not helping them. But that`s a different story for another evening of storytelling.“