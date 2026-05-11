Governing Ghana with 60 ministers should be the standard — Steve Manteaw

Political commentator and policy analyst Dr. Steve Manteaw has asserted that 60 ministers should henceforth become the standard for future governments in Ghana.

The previous Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party administration was heavily criticised for what critics described as a bloated government.

The administration had over 120 ministers, with critics arguing that it placed a heavy burden on the country’s resources.

In response, President John Dramani Mahama promised to run a lean government with 60 ministers to cut costs and improve efficiency.

In a social media post on Monday, May 11, Dr. Manteaw argued that before the current administration, it almost appeared impossible for a smaller number of ministers to effectively run the country.

According to him, the current administration has managed to improve the economy despite inheriting economic challenges from the previous government.

“So it is possible to govern this country with less than 60 ministers and turn the economy around? This will be our new standard.

“The emphasis is on turning the economy around. It took a few ‘boys’ and not ‘men’ to achieve this feat,” he wrote on Facebook.

His comments come at a time when some economic analysts have praised the government for a relatively stable currency, reduced inflation and overall macroeconomic stability.

However, some analysts also argue that the improvements have yet to significantly impact the living conditions of ordinary Ghanaians.

A recent report by Africa Policy Lens titled Ghana Wellbeing Tracker noted that many citizens are still battling a high cost of living despite improved economic indicators.

Meanwhile, while speaking at the National May Day parade held in Koforidua on May 1, President Mahama acknowledged the situation and assured Ghanaians that his administration is working to ensure that improvements in macroeconomic indicators reflect in the cost of living.