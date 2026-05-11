ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

28 Ghanaians rescued from human trafficking network in Ivory Coast

  Mon, 11 May 2026
Social News 28 Ghanaians rescued from human trafficking network in Ivory Coast
MON, 11 MAY 2026

Twenty-eight Ghanaians, mostly young people, have been rescued from a human trafficking syndicate in Ivory Coast and safely returned to Ghana, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The victims arrived in the country on Saturday following a joint operation involving Ghanaian officials in Abidjan and security agencies in Ivory Coast.

In a statement, the ministry described the trafficking scheme as a sophisticated criminal network and disclosed that the rescued individuals are currently assisting with investigations.

The government commended the Ivorian authorities for their collaboration and intelligence sharing, which contributed to the success of the operation.

Authorities have meanwhile cautioned the public to be vigilant against fake travel and employment opportunities, particularly those offered by unlicensed recruitment agencies.

The ministry advised Ghanaians to verify all travel and job offers with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment Relations, or Ghana’s diplomatic missions abroad before making any commitments.

According to the government, efforts are ongoing to dismantle the trafficking network and ensure that all those involved are brought to justice.

The statement added that the safety and welfare of Ghanaians remain a top priority for the government.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

40 seconds ago

NDC has turned around the economy with a few ‘boys’, not ‘men’ — Steve Manteaw NDC has turned around the economy with a few ‘boys’, not ‘men’ — Steve Manteaw

6 minutes ago

Be vigilant of job advertisements abroad to avoid being trafficking victims — Foreign Affairs Ministry advises Be vigilant of job advertisements abroad to avoid being trafficking victims — Fo...

6 minutes ago

Policy analyst Steve Manteaw Reviving Ghana’s economy from junk status in one year commendable — Steve Mantea...

12 minutes ago

Our promotion exams was conducted by UCC, alleged paper leakage baseless — Ghana Police Service Our promotion exams was conducted by UCC, alleged paper leakage baseless — Ghana...

45 minutes ago

You were caught on tape — Martin Kpebu questions Godfred Dame’s moral right to criticise AG over Adu-Boahene trial 'You were caught on tape' — Martin Kpebu questions Godfred Dame’s moral right to...

58 minutes ago

1,400 rounds of ammunition hidden in hen coop retrieved in Bolgatanga 1,400 rounds of ammunition hidden in hen coop retrieved in Bolgatanga

1 hour ago

Stop hiding behind sponsored platforms and make himself available for parliamentary probe into alleged gold losses — Oppong Nkrumah dares Sammy Gyamfi Stop hiding behind sponsored platforms and make himself available for parliament...

1 hour ago

BoG report: You justify falsehood by changing goalposts – Sammy Gyamfi slams Oppong Nkrumah BoG report: You justify falsehood by changing goalposts – Sammy Gyamfi slams Opp...

2 hours ago

28 Ghanaians rescued from human trafficking network in Ivory Coast 28 Ghanaians rescued from human trafficking network in Ivory Coast

13 hours ago

CHRAJ empowers Pantang nursing and midwifery students on anti-corruption CHRAJ empowers Pantang nursing and midwifery students on anti-corruption

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line