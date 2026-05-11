28 Ghanaians rescued from human trafficking network in Ivory Coast

Twenty-eight Ghanaians, mostly young people, have been rescued from a human trafficking syndicate in Ivory Coast and safely returned to Ghana, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The victims arrived in the country on Saturday following a joint operation involving Ghanaian officials in Abidjan and security agencies in Ivory Coast.

In a statement, the ministry described the trafficking scheme as a sophisticated criminal network and disclosed that the rescued individuals are currently assisting with investigations.

The government commended the Ivorian authorities for their collaboration and intelligence sharing, which contributed to the success of the operation.

Authorities have meanwhile cautioned the public to be vigilant against fake travel and employment opportunities, particularly those offered by unlicensed recruitment agencies.

The ministry advised Ghanaians to verify all travel and job offers with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment Relations, or Ghana’s diplomatic missions abroad before making any commitments.

According to the government, efforts are ongoing to dismantle the trafficking network and ensure that all those involved are brought to justice.

The statement added that the safety and welfare of Ghanaians remain a top priority for the government.