Ofori-Atta trial: High court approves Jaman South MP’s trip to London

The High Court in Accra has granted permission to Col. (Rtd.) Kwadwo Damoah, the sixth accused in the ongoing criminal trial involving former Finance Minister Kenneth Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta and seven others, to travel to London for an official programme.

The approval was granted on Thursday, May 7, 2026, following an application filed by Col. Damoah, who is also the Member of Parliament for Jaman South, seeking permission to travel between May 11 and May 15, 2026.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) opposed the application, arguing that the supporting letter attached to the request was issued by the Minority Caucus rather than Parliament as an institution.

According to the prosecution, the letter should ideally have come from the Speaker of Parliament to reflect official institutional backing for the trip to attend a training programme in London.

The OSP also questioned the necessity of Col. Damoah’s participation, contending that another Minority Caucus member who is not currently standing trial could have attended the programme instead.

Despite the objections, the court ruled in favour of the application.

In its decision, the court acknowledged the prosecution’s concerns over the source of the supporting letter but held that there was insufficient evidence to suggest that Col. Damoah would abscond if granted permission to travel.

The court subsequently directed him to leave Ghana on May 9, 2026, and return on or before May 17, 2026.