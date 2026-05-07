ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ofori-Atta trial: High court approves Jaman South MP’s trip to London

  Thu, 07 May 2026
Headlines Col. (Rtd.) Kwadwo Damoah
THU, 07 MAY 2026
Col. (Rtd.) Kwadwo Damoah

The High Court in Accra has granted permission to Col. (Rtd.) Kwadwo Damoah, the sixth accused in the ongoing criminal trial involving former Finance Minister Kenneth Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta and seven others, to travel to London for an official programme.

The approval was granted on Thursday, May 7, 2026, following an application filed by Col. Damoah, who is also the Member of Parliament for Jaman South, seeking permission to travel between May 11 and May 15, 2026.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) opposed the application, arguing that the supporting letter attached to the request was issued by the Minority Caucus rather than Parliament as an institution.

According to the prosecution, the letter should ideally have come from the Speaker of Parliament to reflect official institutional backing for the trip to attend a training programme in London.

The OSP also questioned the necessity of Col. Damoah’s participation, contending that another Minority Caucus member who is not currently standing trial could have attended the programme instead.

Despite the objections, the court ruled in favour of the application.

In its decision, the court acknowledged the prosecution’s concerns over the source of the supporting letter but held that there was insufficient evidence to suggest that Col. Damoah would abscond if granted permission to travel.

The court subsequently directed him to leave Ghana on May 9, 2026, and return on or before May 17, 2026.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

An Azawad Liberation Front fighter next to a damaged Mi-24 helicopter at the former Russian mercenary barracks in Kidal on May 6. By - (AFP) Twin jihadist-claimed attacks kill more than 30 in Mali

3 hours ago

‘Side chicks and side guys’ cannot automatically join divorce cases – Supreme Court clarifies ‘Side chicks and side guys’ cannot automatically join divorce cases – Supreme Co...

3 hours ago

Results generated by our central laboratory are valid, reliable — Korle-Bu management Results generated by our central laboratory are valid, reliable — Korle-Bu manag...

4 hours ago

Boankra Inland Port: High Court overturns $33.3 million arbitration award against Justmoh Construction Limited Boankra Inland Port: High Court overturns $33.3 million arbitration award agains...

4 hours ago

Alagumgube blasts Greater Accra Minister over “north as punishment” remark Alagumgube blasts Greater Accra Minister over “north as punishment” remark

4 hours ago

We will not tolerate deliberate falsehoods against government — NDC We will not tolerate deliberate falsehoods against government — NDC

4 hours ago

Northern transfer comment: Linda Ocloo’s appointment should be relooked at — Ex-NPP MP Northern transfer comment: 'Linda Ocloo’s appointment should be relooked at' — E...

4 hours ago

Settling vehicle ownership disputes not part of our mandate — DVLA Settling vehicle ownership disputes not part of our mandate — DVLA

4 hours ago

Reducing BECE subjects won’t jeorpardiselearning quality — Kofi Asare Reducing BECE subjects won’t jeorpardise learning quality — Kofi Asare 

4 hours ago

Gov’t’s commitment to improving free SHS has not changed — GES Gov’t’s commitment to improving free SHS has not changed — GES

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line