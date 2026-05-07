Uncapping of GETFUND improves infrastructure in Bono region — Minister 

Mr Joseph Addae Akwaboa, the Bono Regional Minister, says the region is significantly benefiting from the government's uncapping of the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFUND).

He said the physical educational infrastructure had been expanded across the region, enhancing access to, and promoting quality education.

“The uncapping of the GETFUND by President John Dramani Mahama's administration is accelerating infrastructure development and educational growth in the region,” Mr Akwaboa stated, when speaking at “Accounting for the People Series”, at Drobo.

He explained that the series formed part of the government's accountability drive, aimed at promoting transparency, participatory governance and responsive leadership and to provide citizens with updates on government policies and development interventions.

Mr Akwaboa indicated that the uncapping of the GETFund had contributed to the execution of several infrastructure projects in the region's education sector.

He mentioned that the construction of science laboratory blocks, administration blocks, dormitory facilities and classroom blocks across various tertiary institutions, senior high and basic schools in the region were some benefits from the GETFUND.

Mr Akwaboa stressed that the government remained committed to improving educational infrastructure to enhance effective teaching and learning for the nation to achieve useful education outcomes.

He appealed to the cashew farmers in the area to remain calm, saying that the government was working hard towards the establishment of the Cashew Board to regulate the sector.

“We are all anxiously waiting for the establishment of the Cashew Board to help address the challenges in the sector and ensure farmers obtain a fair cashew price,” he stated.

GNA