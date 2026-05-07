ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Uncapping of GETFUND improves infrastructure in Bono region — Minister 

  Thu, 07 May 2026
Education Uncapping of GETFUND improves infrastructure in Bono region — Minister
THU, 07 MAY 2026

Mr Joseph Addae Akwaboa, the Bono Regional Minister, says the region is significantly benefiting from the government's uncapping of the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFUND).

He said the physical educational infrastructure had been expanded across the region, enhancing access to, and promoting quality education.

“The uncapping of the GETFUND by President John Dramani Mahama's administration is accelerating infrastructure development and educational growth in the region,” Mr Akwaboa stated, when speaking at “Accounting for the People Series”, at Drobo.

He explained that the series formed part of the government's accountability drive, aimed at promoting transparency, participatory governance and responsive leadership and to provide citizens with updates on government policies and development interventions.

Mr Akwaboa indicated that the uncapping of the GETFund had contributed to the execution of several infrastructure projects in the region's education sector.

He mentioned that the construction of science laboratory blocks, administration blocks, dormitory facilities and classroom blocks across various tertiary institutions, senior high and basic schools in the region were some benefits from the GETFUND.

Mr Akwaboa stressed that the government remained committed to improving educational infrastructure to enhance effective teaching and learning for the nation to achieve useful education outcomes.

He appealed to the cashew farmers in the area to remain calm, saying that the government was working hard towards the establishment of the Cashew Board to regulate the sector.

“We are all anxiously waiting for the establishment of the Cashew Board to help address the challenges in the sector and ensure farmers obtain a fair cashew price,” he stated.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

57 minutes ago

‘Side chicks and side guys’ cannot automatically join divorce cases – Supreme Court clarifies ‘Side chicks and side guys’ cannot automatically join divorce cases – Supreme Co...

1 hour ago

Results generated by our central laboratory are valid, reliable — Korle-Bu management Results generated by our central laboratory are valid, reliable — Korle-Bu manag...

2 hours ago

Boankra Inland Port: High Court overturns $33.3 million arbitration award against Justmoh Construction Limited Boankra Inland Port: High Court overturns $33.3 million arbitration award agains...

2 hours ago

Alagumgube blasts Greater Accra Minister over “north as punishment” remark Alagumgube blasts Greater Accra Minister over “north as punishment” remark

2 hours ago

We will not tolerate deliberate falsehoods against government — NDC We will not tolerate deliberate falsehoods against government — NDC

2 hours ago

Northern transfer comment: Linda Ocloo’s appointment should be relooked at — Ex-NPP MP Northern transfer comment: 'Linda Ocloo’s appointment should be relooked at' — E...

2 hours ago

Settling vehicle ownership disputes not part of our mandate — DVLA Settling vehicle ownership disputes not part of our mandate — DVLA

2 hours ago

Reducing BECE subjects won’t jeorpardiselearning quality — Kofi Asare Reducing BECE subjects won’t jeorpardise learning quality — Kofi Asare 

2 hours ago

Gov’t’s commitment to improving free SHS has not changed — GES Gov’t’s commitment to improving free SHS has not changed — GES

2 hours ago

Historically, ill-prepared ministers are MPs — Ras Mubarak pushes constitutional amendment Historically, ill-prepared ministers are MPs — Ras Mubarak pushes constitutional...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line