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No school should charge any fees – GES warns heads

  Thu, 07 May 2026
Education No school should charge any fees –GESwarns heads
THU, 07 MAY 2026

The Ghana Education Service (GES) says it has not authorised any school to charge fees under any name or form from students or parents.

In a statement posted via Facebook and copied to the Ghana News Agency, GES urged the public to disregard claims being circulated by individuals seeking to misinform.

“Nonetheless, any school found to be charging money under the guise of feeding fees, as alleged, is acting unlawfully and without the approval of Management. Government's commitment to not only maintain the Free SHS policy, but improve upon it, has not changed,” it said.

The statement said, Any attempt to undermine this policy-whether through the spread of false information or through clandestinely imposing fees on students, will be treated as an act contrary to national interest.”

GES advised that any student or parent charged feeding fees by a school should report the matter to the management for investigation and action.

GNA

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