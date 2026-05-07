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Chairman Wontumi files defence in Akonta Mining case as former deputy Lands Minister to testify in court

  Thu, 07 May 2026
Headlines Chairman Wontumi files defence in Akonta Mining case as former deputy Lands Minister to testify in court
THU, 07 MAY 2026

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, widely known as Chairman Wontumi, has filed witness statements as he prepares to open his defence in the ongoing illegal mining case linked to operations on the Akonta Mining concession at Samreboi in the Western Region.

The High Court is expected to resume hearing the case on May 14, 2026, with former Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker, set to appear as one of the defence witnesses.

During proceedings, counsel for Chairman Wontumi, Andy Appiah-Kubi, informed the court that the defence had complied with directives to file witness statements ahead of the defence stage of the trial.

According to the defence team, witness statements have been submitted by Chairman Wontumi, Mr Mireku Duker, and Wisdom Edem Gomashie.

The defence also filed several supporting documents, including Akonta Mining Company Limited’s lease agreement, correspondence sent to the Regional Security Council, and caution statements gathered during investigations.

Lawyers for the accused indicated that Mr Gomashie would be the first witness to testify when the trial resumes.

Chairman Wontumi and his mining company are facing six charges in connection with allegations that they authorised Henry Okum and Michael Gyedu Ayisi to undertake mining activities on the concession without approval from the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources.

The prosecution further accuses the accused persons of facilitating illegal mining operations on the concession.

Specifically, Chairman Wontumi has been charged with assigning mineral rights without ministerial approval and intentionally enabling unlicensed mining activities, contrary to provisions of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), as amended by the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Act, 2019 (Act 995).

Earlier this year, the High Court ruled that the prosecution had established a prima facie case against the accused persons and directed them to open their defence.

The defence subsequently challenged the ruling through a submission of no case application, but the court dismissed the request.

Chairman Wontumi’s legal team later proceeded to the Court of Appeal to contest the High Court’s decision compelling him to open his defence.

An application seeking a stay of proceedings pending the appeal was also dismissed, allowing the substantive trial to continue.

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