NDC re-launches ‘Setting the Records Straight’ to counter NPP propaganda

The governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) has relaunched its “Setting the Records Straight” platform as part of what it describes as a renewed communication strategy to challenge misinformation and propaganda allegedly being spread by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Addressing a press conference, the party’s Deputy Communications Officer, Godwin Ako Gunn, said the initiative goes beyond routine political communication and is intended to defend the truth, protect democratic progress, and prevent what he described as attempts to distort the will of Ghanaians.

According to him, the NPP has revived a campaign of “misinformation, half-baked truths, and calculated propaganda” following what the NDC termed the party’s poor performance while in government.

Mr Gunn claimed the opposition was seeking to manipulate public opinion and rewrite recent political and economic history, particularly in relation to the economy and the financial performance of the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

The NDC said the “Setting the Records Straight” platform was first introduced in the early 2000s when the then opposition party accused the incoming NPP administration under former President John Agyekum Kufuor of attempting to downplay the achievements of the Jerry John Rawlings administration through sustained propaganda.

The party argued that current political developments mirror that period, making the return of the platform necessary.

As part of its presentation, the NDC highlighted what it described as major accomplishments under its previous administrations, including the construction of more than 200 Community Day Senior High Schools, widely known as E blocks, as well as infrastructure projects such as Terminal 3 at the Kotoka International Airport and the expansion of the Kumasi Airport.

The party maintained that those projects were overshadowed during the 2016 election campaign by what it described as fabricated narratives surrounding issues such as dumsor, the Amina Mohammed Yutong bus saga, and Nkomfem flights.

Mr Gunn alleged that similar propaganda tactics are now being used to criticise the NDC government’s current economic policies and state institutions.

A significant portion of the press conference focused on the Bank of Ghana’s 2025 financial results.

The NDC rejected claims by the NPP that the central bank recorded a GH¢44 billion loss, describing the figure as unsubstantiated propaganda.

Instead, the party argued that the reported GH¢15.6 billion loss reflected strategic interventions undertaken by the Bank of Ghana to stabilise the economy.

According to the NDC, those interventions have contributed to lower inflation, a stronger cedi, easing cost of living pressures, and improved debt sustainability.

The party insisted that efforts to portray the central bank’s interventions as reckless were aimed at undermining public confidence in state institutions.

The NDC also used the occasion to urge party executives and government appointees to remain disciplined and united as the administration intensifies its communication strategy.

Mr Gunn called on regional, constituency, and branch executives to ensure that ongoing reorganisation efforts strengthen party cohesion rather than create divisions.

He announced that “Setting the Records Straight” would now operate as a permanent and institutionalised communication platform for the NDC.

“We will speak. We will correct. We will defend the truth every single day,” he declared.