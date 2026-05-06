Health official condemns circulation of pregnant BECE candidates’ images, calls for protection of minors

The Acting Facility Head of the PPAG Specialist Hospital, Michael Tagoe, has strongly condemned the growing practice of circulating images of pregnant or teenage mothers who sit for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) on social media.

In a public statement, Mr. Tagoe described the act as harmful and exploitative, arguing that it turns vulnerable children into objects of public spectacle at a time when they require support and protection rather than ridicule.

He stressed that many of the affected girls became pregnant while still minors, often as a result of relationships with adults who held greater power and responsibility.

According to him, sharing their identities and images exposes them to unnecessary shame, stigma, and emotional distress, which can further damage their confidence and educational prospects.

“The few who find the courage to sit their final exams despite the circumstances deserve respect, not humiliation,” he noted, adding that the physical and emotional strain of writing exams during pregnancy already places significant pressure on the students involved.

Mr. Tagoe cautioned that the public circulation of such images risks reinforcing a culture where a young girl’s mistake defines her entire future, potentially discouraging others in similar situations from pursuing education.

He further called for a shift in focus from victims to perpetrators, questioning why more attention is not placed on adults who impregnate minors. He emphasized that such individuals are responsible for criminal conduct and should be held accountable under the law.

“We should be celebrating resilience, not weaponizing images for clicks, gossip, or reactions,” he said, urging the media and the public to act responsibly when reporting such cases.

Mr. Tagoe concluded by calling for a stronger societal commitment to protecting minors, ensuring justice for victims of exploitation, and creating an environment where all young girls can continue their education without fear of stigma or public humiliation.