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The use of AI in gospel music production: A spiritual tool or spiritual threat?

By Bright Dziatro || Evangelist and Poet
Article Bright Dziatro, Evangelist and Poet
WED, 06 MAY 2026
Bright Dziatro, Evangelist and Poet

Are we adapting to the rise of modernity in our day, or are we ignoring the advancement of technology in this era? It is important to understand the significance of technology in today’s world. AI is here to stay, and if used well, it can do more good than harm.

The bigger risk is not AI itself, but disconnection in its use.

Gospel music carries weight because it is embodied. It reflects someone’s scars, deliverance, and joy set to melody. Gospel music production is the process of taking a raw song idea and turning it into a finished track for church, radio, or streaming platforms.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is software that learns patterns from data and uses those patterns to perform tasks that usually require human thinking. AI itself is neutral and not demonic. Gospel music, however, is shaped by intent, heart posture, and message.

The key question in the use of AI in gospel music production is this: does the song contain lyrics that project Jesus Christ and speak about salvation through the cross? Do the lyrics direct listeners to Christ? AI is only a tool, while gospel music is the altar. The altar represents prayer, scripture, and testimony, with the goal of lifting Jesus Christ. Therefore, using AI to tune vocals or generate chord progressions should not be a problem.

However, if the tool becomes the main source of inspiration and replaces time with God, then it effectively takes the place of the altar, making the process unspiritual.

This conversation goes beyond music production. It is a wake-up call for the body of Christ. History shows that when the Church rejects emerging technologies, it often later realizes those same tools could have advanced the gospel. There was a time when some churches rejected radio, television, and even social media, yet today, these platforms are central to preaching, worship, discipleship, and global outreach.

The 21st-century Church cannot afford to repeat that mistake with AI.

Artificial intelligence should not first be viewed through fear, but through discernment and purpose. If believers have used media, sound systems, streaming platforms, and digital tools for kingdom work, then AI can also be stewarded to enhance creativity, strengthen ministry, and expand the reach of the gospel. The key question remains: does the song begin with God?

Scripture reminds us in Habakkuk 2:2 to “write the vision and make it plain, that he may run who reads it.” Every generation has used available tools to make the vision clear. In 1 Corinthians 9:22, Paul says, “I have become all things to all people so that by all possible means I might save some.” That includes tools that help reach people effectively.

This is not about replacing the Holy Spirit with technology. It is about using available tools to serve God’s purpose in this generation. The Church should not lag behind innovation; it should help shape it. In Exodus 31, God gave Bezalel wisdom, skill, and creativity for His work. The same God still gives wisdom for innovation today.

Let the Church not fear what can be sanctified for kingdom use. Let us lead, discern, and redeem technology for the glory of God.

AI cannot be fake or demonic in itself. The danger lies in releasing songs without spiritual depth because the process skipped the secret place. When people hear the song, do they encounter Jesus Christ or simply admire the production?

Do not rely solely on AI for full production. Instead, draw inspiration from the secret place of God, then allow AI to enhance the work.

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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