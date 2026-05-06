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NAiMOS dismantles illegal mining camp, Disables Excavators in Nkawie Forest Reserve

  Wed, 06 May 2026
Crime & Punishment NAiMOS dismantles illegal mining camp, Disables Excavators in Nkawie Forest Reserve
WED, 06 MAY 2026

The National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAiMOS) has intensified its clampdown on illegal mining with a targeted operation at the Nkawie Forest Reserve in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region, dismantling an active galamsey site and disabling four excavators hidden in nearby bush.

The operation, carried out on Friday, May 1, 2026, followed intelligence reports of ongoing illegal mining along the Offin River. Upon arrival, the taskforce confirmed widespread environmental damage to the river caused by unregulated activities.

The presence of the team prompted suspected illegal miners to flee the scene, abandoning their equipment and escaping into the forest.

A search of the area led to the retrieval of a pump-action gun loaded with five live cartridges, along with eight water pumping machines used in the mining process.

To disrupt operations, NAiMOS officers destroyed key equipment, including five changfang machines and three wooden gold washing platforms. They also cut and burned water hoses connected to the mining pits.

Further checks uncovered four excavators concealed in dense vegetation. Although some parts had already been removed, operatives disabled the machines by taking out critical components such as control boards and oil pumps, rendering them unusable.

The exercise forms part of a broader nationwide effort to combat illegal mining, safeguard water bodies, and protect forest reserves from environmental degradation.

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to sustaining operations against illegal miners, warning that forest reserves will no longer serve as safe havens as enforcement actions continue across the country.

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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