The Conversation Africa: 11 years of impact

Over the past 11 years, The Conversation Africa has published 12,961 articles by 8,257 authors, making the expertise of academics and researchers in Africa and other parts of the world accessible to the public, national and global policymakers, and other stakeholders. These articles are also republished by other media, making our work an important pillar of the media ecosystem.

It's sometimes tough to gauge the true impact of the articles we publish. Replication by other news outlets – and readership on our site – help put numbers on their reach, but not how they might influence policy and opinion.

So it's very gratifying when authors share stories that illustrate the ripple effect their articles have had. Here are some.

After the publication of her article on the pressures facing families that rely on social grants in South Africa, Nokukhanya Ndhlovu was invited by the country's Public Protector to consult on hearings about child support and social assistance.

In Kenya, Joseph Ogutu's analysis of a wildlife conservation policy fed directly into high-level discussions. The author was invited to make a presentation at an annual stakeholder meeting organised by the local governor's office.

In west Africa, an article by Ifesinachi Okafor-Yarwood and Sayra van den Berg Bhagwandas on the central role women play in informal cross-border trade helped shift thinking among policymakers, helping gain broader recognition of women's economic contributions. Following the article, the authors were invited to consult with policymakers at the United Nations and the World Trade Organisation.

Other stories demonstrate how impact can unfold through shifts in awareness and accountability. Coverage of issues ranging from social justice to agriculture have triggered consultations between researchers and policymakers, opening pathways for longer-term reform.

The impact of these articles, and thousands of others, is a reminder of why The Conversation Africa exists: to ensure that evidence informs debate, that African expertise shapes decisions, and that knowledge can help build better policy outcomes across the continent.

By Jabulani Sikhakhane, Editor, The Conversation