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Three pregnant girls writing 2026 BECE in Adaklu District

  Tue, 05 May 2026
Education Three pregnant girls writing 2026 BECE in AdakluDistrict
TUE, 05 MAY 2026

Three pregnant girls were among the 565 candidates who on Monday began writing their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at three centres in the Adaklu district.

Three of the candidates have physical challenges. The centres are Adaklu Senior High School (SHS) at Adaklu Waya, Adaklu Abuadi Junior High (JHS) School ‘A’ and ‘B’.

Mr Mac-Peter Dumatonu, the Adaklu District Director of Education, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in a telephone interview on Monday.

He said the candidates who were made up of 289 boys and 276 girls were from 33 public and three private schools.

The Director told the GNA that the three private schools presented a total number of 31 candidates made up of 14 boys and 17 girls whilst the public schools presented 534 candidates made up of 275 boys and 259 girls.

He said 285 candidates consisting of 149 boys and 136 girls were writing the examination at the Adaklu SHS Centre.

Mr Dumatonu stated that 151 candidates made up of 74 boys and 77 girls were at the Adaklu Abuadi JHS ‘A’ Centre whilst those at the Adaklu Abuadi JHS ‘B’ Centre consisted of 66 boys and 64 girls totaling 130.

He said one candidate was absent at the Adaklu SHS Centre when the examination started.

The Director said there were no reported incidents at the three centres at the time of his visit.

He urged the candidates to stay focused, relaxed and do independent work, adding that they should see the examination as their normal classroom work.

GNA

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