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Tue, 05 May 2026 Headlines

AU condemns escalating attacks in Mideast, raises concerns over impact on African economies

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali YoussoufChairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf

The African Union (AU) has expressed concern over the rising tensions in the Middle East following renewed drone and missile attacks in the Gulf region.

The situation, which includes reported strikes attributed to Iran on neighbouring states such as the United Arab Emirates, comes despite a cease fire in the country's conflict against the United States and Israel.

The AU warns that the developments could worsen global instability and deepen economic pressures on African countries already facing inflationary challenges.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, May 5, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, said the escalation poses serious risks beyond the region.

“These developments risk further destabilizing the region and have direct and serious repercussions on global energy markets. For African economies, the consequences are immediate, with rising fuel prices, increased inflationary pressures, and heightened economic vulnerability,” the statement read in part.

He called for urgent restraint by all parties involved and stressed the need to respect international law, particularly on maritime navigation.

The AU Chairperson further urged diplomatic engagement to prevent the crisis from escalating into a wider conflict.

“The Chairperson calls for immediate de-escalation, the cessation of attacks against sovereign states, and full respect for freedom of navigation in accordance with international law,” the statement added.

The African Union reiterated its commitment to peaceful conflict resolution and emphasized the need for coordinated global efforts to shield African economies from external shocks linked to the crisis.

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Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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