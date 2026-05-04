When Anti-Corruption Becomes a Test of Credibility: Why ORAL Must Deliver Now

Ghanaians did not vote in 2024 out of habit or nostalgia. They voted out of fatigue, frustration, and a deep hunger for accountability. The campaign season made one thing unmistakably clear: corruption overstayed its welcome, and citizens were no longer willing to tolerate business as usual dressed in fine political language. The National Democratic Congress rode that wave with confidence, promising not just to criticize past failures but to confront them head-on with bold and immediate action.

At the center of that promise was the establishment of the ORAL preparatory team, a move that initially signaled seriousness. It suggested that this would not be another cycle of rhetoric followed by silence, but rather a deliberate attempt to gather evidence, build strong cases, and empower the Attorney General to act swiftly. For many, this was the moment the anti-corruption fight began to feel real. It felt like the system might finally turn against the very practices that had drained public trust for years.

Now the mood is shifting, and not in a good way. The reported escape of Ken Ofori-Atta, coupled with what many perceive as a lack of urgency, is beginning to raise eyebrows across the country. Ghanaians are observant, and they have seen this script before. Big promises at the start, followed by delays, excuses, and eventually quiet abandonment. The danger here is not just about one individual or one case, but about the credibility of the entire anti-corruption agenda.

The truth is simple and uncomfortable. If ORAL does not produce visible and credible results, it risks being labeled as just another political performance. That would not only damage the image of the NDC but also deepen the already growing cynicism among citizens. People are tired of hearing that systems are being put in place while nothing tangible changes in their daily lives. They want to see action, consequences, and a clear message that no one is above the law.

This moment is bigger than party politics. It is about resetting the moral tone of governance in Ghana. If the NDC truly intends to distinguish itself from the administration it criticized so fiercely, then it must act with speed, transparency, and consistency. Anything less will blur the lines between past and present, making it harder for citizens to believe that change is even possible.

There is also a generational dimension that cannot be ignored. Young people are watching closely, and they are learning from what they see. If corruption continues to go unpunished or is handled with hesitation, it sends a dangerous signal that integrity is optional and that power can shield wrongdoing. That is how cycles of corruption reproduce themselves. The corrupt yesterday quietly become mentors of the corrupt of tomorrow, and the system keeps feeding itself.

On the other hand, a decisive and uncompromising approach could inspire a different future. It could show young and emerging leaders that public service is not about personal gain but about responsibility and impact. It could make politics attractive again, not as a shortcut to wealth, but as a platform for meaningful change. That kind of shift does not happen through speeches alone. It happens when actions match words in ways that cannot be ignored or explained away.

The NDC still has the opportunity to get this right. The groundwork has been laid, and the expectations have been clearly defined by the very promises that secured electoral victory. What remains is execution. Ghanaians are not asking for perfection, but they are demanding sincerity backed by results. They want to see investigations completed, prosecutions initiated, and outcomes that reflect fairness rather than favoritism.

Citizens also have a role to play. Democracy does not end at the ballot box, and accountability cannot be outsourced entirely to those in power. There must be continuous engagement, pressure, and vigilance. Civil society, the media, and ordinary people must keep asking questions and demanding updates. Silence is the ally of corruption, and sustained attention is one of its greatest enemies.

This is a defining moment. ORAL must not fail, because its failure would not be isolated. It would ripple through the entire governance structure and erode the fragile trust that has been rebuilt since the elections. If that happens, the disappointment will not just be political. It will be deeply personal for many who believed that this time, things could be different.

Ghana has reached a point where intentions are no longer enough. What matters now is delivery. The country needs to become a place where corruption is not just condemned in speeches but punished in practice. Anything short of that will feel like a betrayal of the very mandate that brought the current leadership into power.

The message is clear, and it is not complicated. Deliver on ORAL, and you strengthen democracy. Fail on ORAL, and you confirm the worst fears of a nation that has heard too many promises and seen too little change.