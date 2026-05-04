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Mon, 04 May 2026 Feature Article

The South African Mirror: Why the “Fix Your Home” Rhetoric is a Wake-Up Call for African Leaders

The South African Mirror: Why the “Fix Your Home” Rhetoric is a Wake-Up Call for African Leaders

In the bustling markets of Johannesburg and the suburbs of Pretoria, a harsh, often violent sentiment has taken root: “Go back and fix your countries.” While the international community rightly condemns the xenophobic undertones and the vigilante tactics of groups like Operation Dudula, there is an uncomfortable, underlying truth that African policymakers are desperate to ignore. The anger of the South African street is not merely about "aliens"; it is a visceral reaction to the collective failure of African leadership to create a continent where the youth do not feel compelled to flee. For decades, the African narrative has been one of "exodus." We have watched our most able-bodied citizens brave the blistering heat of the Sahara and the graveyard of the Mediterranean. Why? For the "greener pastures" that our own soil, rich in gold, oil, and lithium has failed to provide.

The Irony of the “Aliens’ Compliance Order”

Critics of the South African stance often forget history. West Africa is no stranger to the "aliens’ compliance" order. From Ghana’s 1969 expulsion of Nigerians and other West Africans to Nigeria’s "Ghana Must Go" era in the 1980s, the continent has a recurring habit of using migration as a scapegoat for internal economic rot. Today, even the West, from the United States to the European Union, is tightening its borders. The message is clear. The era of the "open door" is closing. If African governments continue to treat emigration as a safety valve to release the pressure of their own incompetence, they are leading their youth into a slaughterhouse.

The Bank of Ghana: A Fiscal Mystery or a Governance Meltdown?

The recent financial gymnastics of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) represent a case study in institutional erosion. The central bank recently reported a staggering GH¢15.6 billion loss for the 2024 financial year, coming on the heels of a historic GH¢60 billion hit previously.

While management frames these as "accounting losses" or "policy costs" linked to domestic debt exchange, there is a growing suspicion that the BoG issue is not as simple as it looks. There seems to be more to it than Ghanaians are being told. Critics and policy analysts point toward "monetary financing", essentially the bank printing money to fund the government’s deficit, as the silent killer of the Cedi.

When a central bank’s balance sheet is sacrificed to keep a government’s political promises afloat, the result is the massive inflation we see today. The BoG has effectively shifted from being a "Lender of Last Resort" to a "Sponsor of Last Resort," a dangerous pivot that threatens the very solvency of the state. To politicize this is to ignore the fire in the basement while arguing over the color of the curtains.

The Auditor-General and the Culture of “Errors”

If the BoG is the engine, the Auditor-General (AG) is the watchdog. Yet, the watchdog seems to be losing its teeth. The spectacle of the Auditor-General producing a report only to later claim "errors" were made, leading to the withdrawal of critical statements is a national embarrassment.

For a country aspiring to be ‘Primus inter Pares’ in Africa, this is unacceptable. When the AG wavers, it sends a signal to corrupt officials that the books can be "adjusted" after the fact. According to the 2024 Auditor-General’s report, financial irregularities across public boards skyrocketed to GH¢18.4 billion. This isn't just mismanagement; it is a systemic looting of the future.

The Legislative Façade: The Failure of EOCO and the OSP

When this government wanted power, we were assured they were going to prosecute people for every malfeasance. "ORAL" (Operation Recover All Loot) was formed with much fanfare. It was supposed to be the "hammer" of the state, working alongside the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO).

However, the expansion of the anti-corruption apparatus has yielded little more than administrative overhead.

  • EOCO’s Stagnation: Despite having the mandate to investigate money laundering and organized crime, EOCO has frequently been accused of selective amnesia. High-profile cases involving "big fish" are often bogged down in "further investigations" that never end, while petty offenders are paraded before the cameras.
  • The OSP Paradox: The Office of the Special Prosecutor was designed to be independent. Yet, the friction between the OSP and other state agencies, coupled with a lack of successful high-level convictions, has led many to believe the office is being "starved" of either resources or political cooperation.
  • The Impunity Gap: Till date, no single person of high political standing has been held truly culpable for the major offences that have drained the national coffers. Galamsey continues because the perpetrators know the "long arm of the law" has a short reach when it comes to the well-connected.

The Human Cost: Teachers, Nurses and Empty Posts

The ultimate indictment of this performance is the state of our human capital. Thousands of trained teachers and nurses remain at home, waiting for "postings" that never come.

The irony is tragic:

  1. Vacancies by Attrition: Thousands of healthcare workers and educators have retired, died, or resigned.
  2. The Replacement Paradox: Despite these vacancies, the government claims there is no "fiscal space" to hire replacements, yet administrative costs and political appointments continue to swell.
  3. The Backlog: Reports suggest a backlog of over 100,000 graduate teachers. We are producing talent specifically for export because our own system refuses to absorb them.

My Thoughts: Fix Home or Lose the Future

The South Africans are sending a message, not to those who are being kicked out of their country, but to various governments who are abysmally performing and encouraging emigration through neglect. You cannot build a nation on "pretended" anti-corruption and "erroneous" audit reports. Governments must fix the problems at home to enable our youth to stay. If the Bank of Ghana continues to be a black hole and if the law continues to be a cobweb --- strong enough to catch the weak but too weak to hold the strong, the "dangerous expeditions" will not stop.

Policy analysts and makers must realize that the "greener pastures" are not a geographical location. They are the result of good governance. It is time for African leaders to stop blaming the youth for leaving and start blaming the systemic failures that make staying a death sentence.

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH
+233208282575 / +233550558008
[email protected]

Fuseini Abdulai Braimah
Fuseini Abdulai Braimah, © 2026

Ghanaian essayist and information provider whose writings weave research, history and lived experience into thought-provoking commentary. . More Fuseini Abdulai Braimah, popularly known to everyone as Fussie (or Fuzzy). Born in April 1955, I completed Tamale Secondary School in 1974. Started work as a pupil teacher, worked with Social Security & National Insurance Trust in Yendi, Social Security Bank in Tamale and Tarkwa (brief stint), Northern Regional Development Corporation (NRDC), and University for Development Studies Library in Tamale. I also worked briefly with the British Council Outreach Programme in Tamale. Studied "Application of ICT in Libraries" with the Millennium College, London. Was privileged to be sponsored by the NICHE Project of the Dutch Government to undergo training in Information Literacy Skills at ITHOCA, Centurion, South Africa, after which I undertook an educational tour of some libraries in The Netherlands, which took me to Maastricht, Amsterdam, The Hague, and Leiden. I have a passion for teaching and writing. In the past, I wrote for the Northern Advocate, the Statesman and BBC Focus on Africa Magazine. Now retired, I proofread Undergrad and Graduate theses and articles for refereed journals, as well as assist researchers find material for literature reviews. My specialty is Citations Management. Column: Fuseini Abdulai Braimah

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Awuradebasa | 5/4/2026 5:48:44 PM

Why is migration a big culture in every African lifestyle? It's like if you do not travel outside your native country, there will be respect for you. This is a very dirty culture and it's killing our progress.

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