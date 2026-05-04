Successful coordination marks arrival of Ghana’s first pilgrims in Mecca

The first batch of Ghanaian pilgrims for the 2026 Hajj has arrived safely in the holy city of Mecca after completing a three-day stay in Madina.

The pilgrims departed Tamale on Friday, May 1, 2026, as part of the ongoing airlift arrangements coordinated by the Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana (PAOG), under the leadership of its Chairman, Alhaji Abdul-Rauf Tanko Ibrahim.

On arrival in Mecca, the pilgrims were warmly received and transported to their designated hotels, where they are expected to rest and prepare both spiritually and physically for the Hajj rites in the coming days.

The Communications Directorate of PAOG confirmed that all members of the first batch are in good condition and have settled into their accommodation without any reported challenges.

The smooth transition from Madina to Mecca marks a significant milestone in this year’s pilgrimage, reflecting the effective coordination efforts by the PAOG to ensure the safety, comfort and well-being of Ghanaian pilgrims.

The Directorate further assured families back home of the pilgrims’ safety and reiterated its commitment to providing timely updates throughout the pilgrimage period.

Meanwhile, additional batches of pilgrims are expected to arrive in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the coming days as the Hajj exercise gathers momentum.