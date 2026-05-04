ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Successful coordination marks arrival of Ghana’s first pilgrims in Mecca

By Muhammed Faisal Mustapha
General News Successful coordination marks arrival of Ghana’s first pilgrims in Mecca
MON, 04 MAY 2026

The first batch of Ghanaian pilgrims for the 2026 Hajj has arrived safely in the holy city of Mecca after completing a three-day stay in Madina.

The pilgrims departed Tamale on Friday, May 1, 2026, as part of the ongoing airlift arrangements coordinated by the Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana (PAOG), under the leadership of its Chairman, Alhaji Abdul-Rauf Tanko Ibrahim.

On arrival in Mecca, the pilgrims were warmly received and transported to their designated hotels, where they are expected to rest and prepare both spiritually and physically for the Hajj rites in the coming days.

The Communications Directorate of PAOG confirmed that all members of the first batch are in good condition and have settled into their accommodation without any reported challenges.

The smooth transition from Madina to Mecca marks a significant milestone in this year’s pilgrimage, reflecting the effective coordination efforts by the PAOG to ensure the safety, comfort and well-being of Ghanaian pilgrims.

The Directorate further assured families back home of the pilgrims’ safety and reiterated its commitment to providing timely updates throughout the pilgrimage period.

Meanwhile, additional batches of pilgrims are expected to arrive in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the coming days as the Hajj exercise gathers momentum.

Muhammed Faisal Mustapha
Muhammed Faisal Mustapha

News ReporterPage: muhammed-faisal-mustapha

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Eight teachers convicted for facilitating cheating in 2025 BECE — Education Minister Eight teachers convicted for facilitating cheating in 2025 BECE — Education Mini...

1 hour ago

The ship is currently located off the coast of Cape Verde. By - (AFP) 'Low' risk to public of hantavirus after cruise ship deaths, WHO says

1 hour ago

Ghana’s Moment at the African Union: Beyond Symbolism, Toward Substance Ghana’s Moment at the African Union: Beyond Symbolism, Toward Substance

1 hour ago

Approach the exams with confidence — Vice President urges 2026 BECE candidates Approach the exams with confidence — Vice President urges 2026 BECE candidates

1 hour ago

May 4: Cedi maintains value, sells at GHS12.15 on forex market, GHS11.20 on BoG interbank May 4: Cedi maintains value, sells at GHS12.15 on forex market, GHS11.20 on BoG ...

1 hour ago

There is an attempt to understate BoG’s 2025 loss — Oppong Nkrumah There is an attempt to understate BoG’s 2025 loss — Oppong Nkrumah

1 hour ago

Ghana to host 3-day reparations conference June 17 to 19 after UN resolution Ghana to host 3-day reparations conference June 17 to 19 after UN resolution 

1 hour ago

Don’t engage in exam malpractice — Education Minister urges 2026 BECE candidates Don’t engage in exam malpractice — Education Minister urges 2026 BECE candidates

1 hour ago

NIA resumes Ghana Card registration for children in Volta, Oti regions on May 5 NIA resumes Ghana Card registration for children in Volta, Oti regions on May 5

3 hours ago

Over 620,000 candidates from 20,395 schools begins 2026 BECE nationwide Over 620,000 candidates from 20,395 schools begins 2026 BECE nationwide 

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line