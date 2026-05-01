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Fri, 01 May 2026 Crime & Punishment

Nkwanta police seize firearm and ammunition  

  Fri, 01 May 2026
Nkwanta police seize firearm and ammunition

The Nkwanta Municipal Police Command has arrested two individuals for the unlawful possession of firearms and large quantities of ammunition during an intelligence-led operation.

The suspects, Richard Kpimbi, 27, and Latif Adam, 20, were apprehended following a search of their vehicle, a Kia Rhino truck with registration number GW 9927-13.

In a statement issued by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) John Nchor, Head of the Oti Police Public Affairs Unit, the police revealed that on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, the vehicle was intercepted at the Brewaniase Police barrier, where the search uncovered a large cache of weapons and ammunition.

The search revealed one Adler pump-action gun, 7,000 AAA cartridges, 3,000 BB cartridges, and 1,124 live rounds of AK-47 ammunition, all concealed in plastic sacks and boxes under tarpaulins.

The suspects are currently in police custody assisting with ongoing investigations, and all exhibits have been retained for further processing.

DSP Nchor assured that the police remain committed to ensuring public safety and urged the public to continue providing credible information to aid in the fight against crime.

GNA

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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