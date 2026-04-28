Macron's 'nutcase' jibe sparks Algeria row with Retailleau ahead of 2027 vote

A swipe from President Emmanuel Macron at French hardliners over Algeria has elicited a sharp response from right-wing presidential candidate Bruno Retailleau, as tensions over diplomacy, immigration and security enter the 2027 race for the Elysée Palace.

Macron sparked the political row after taking aim at advocates of a tougher stance towards Algeria.

Speaking during a visit to a hospital in Lavelanet, southwestern France, on Monday, Macron dismissed calls to “fall out” with Algiers as the thinking of “nutcases” – prompting a sharp rebuttal from former interior minister Retailleau.

The leader of the conservative Republicans party – a contender for the 2027 presidential election – responded within hours, saying he felt directly targeted by the president's remarks.

In a statement, Retailleau accused Macron of using the issue of foreign doctors as a “false pretext” to dodge deeper tensions with Algeria – referring to an ongoing row over France's treatment of doctors trained outside the European Union, and the requirement for already qualified practitioners to sit exams to secure permanent status.

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“The problem is not Algerian doctors,” Retailleau argued, but rather individuals subject to obligatory deportation orders, whom he said Algeria refuses to take back.

Retailleau added that “a policy of good intentions is doomed to fail” with the Algerian authorities, accusing the government in Algiers of treating France with “humiliation”.

In recent weeks, he has been sharpening his law and order credentials, in a bid to present himself as a candidate willing to take a markedly tougher line on security and state authority. His proposals include an “anti-trafficking emergency” plan that would see heavily policed lockdowns in neighbourhoods affected by drug networks.

Macron insisted he was “not targeting anyone” in particular, as he defended a more measured approach based on “rigorous dialogue” and mutual respect. Speaking later during a stop in Andorra, he stressed the importance of cooperation while firmly defending French interests.

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Foreign doctors in the spotlight

There are longstanding frustrations over France's treatment of doctors trained outside the EU, under a system known as Padhue.

Macron on his hospital visit described the current structure for non-EU trained medical staff as “a mess” and criticised “the madness of the French system” – particularly the requirement for experienced practitioners to sit competitive exams again.

Standing alongside a doctor from Oran, Algeria, he praised the contribution of foreign-trained medics, many of whom work in underserved areas struggling with staff shortages.

“These are remarkable people we're putting to work,” he said, lamenting the bureaucratic hurdles they face.

As of 1 January 2025, more than 19,000 doctors trained outside the EU were officially practising in France, according to figures from the French Medical Association.

Of these, just under 39 percent obtained their degrees in Algeria, followed by 15 percent in Tunisia and smaller shares from countries including Syria, Morocco and Lebanon.

The exchange highlights a broader divide in French politics over how to balance domestic concerns – from immigration enforcement to healthcare staffing – with the country's historically complex relationship with Algeria.

(with newswires)