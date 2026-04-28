ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Tue, 28 Apr 2026 Politics

OSP creation was unnecessary and populist — Constitutional Committee Chairman

  Tue, 28 Apr 2026
OSP creation was unnecessary and populist — Constitutional Committee Chairman

The Chairman of the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee, Mahama Shaibu, has maintained that the establishment of the Office of the Special Prosecutor was unnecessary, describing it as a populist initiative that could have been avoided.

He explained that at the time the office was introduced, several Members of Parliament argued that existing institutions were already equipped to handle its mandate if properly resourced.

“The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice was already there, the Economic and Organised Crime Office was there, the special branch of the police service was available, and then the Attorney-General's department was there,” he said.

Mr Shaibu also threw his weight behind a recent High Court ruling involving the Office of the Special Prosecutor and the Attorney-General, stating that the decision aligns with the law.

“The pronouncement they made is apt, and it is in accordance with law. All we needed to do was to empower the A-G's department, get it the needed resources to be able to prosecute,” he stated.

He reiterated that opposition to the creation of the Office dates back to 2017, insisting that the institution was not structured to function independently.

“The OSP did not have legs to stand on, and if it did at all, it did at the behest of the Attorney-General,” he said.

According to him, the Office cannot exercise prosecutorial authority without constitutional backing, particularly in the absence of amendments to Article 88 (4).

“As things stand now, no other institution except the A-G can prosecute, and unless you are authorised by the AG to so do,” he noted.

Despite his concerns, Mr Shaibu acknowledged the role of the Office in investigating criminal matters, noting that it retains powers to conduct inquiries, searches and related activities.

He further indicated that the ongoing constitutional review process presents a timely opportunity to reconsider the allocation of prosecutorial powers.

“You come with an amendment to Article 88 (4) and say that these institutions can prosecute,” he said, calling for reforms to strengthen the legal framework.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

15 minutes ago

Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr Joshua Zaato We were told dumsor would end with the levy – Dr Zaato fumes

17 minutes ago

Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Joshua Zaato Did NPP use magic or witchcraft to keep our lights on? – Zaato jabs govt over du...

24 minutes ago

Kofi Jumah sweats in EOCO custody as he struggles to meet GH¢55million bail condition Kofi Jumah sweats in EOCO custody as he struggles to meet GH¢55million bail cond...

29 minutes ago

Cocoa prices to decline by over 50% globally in 2026 – World Bank Cocoa prices to decline by over 50% globally in 2026 – World Bank

39 minutes ago

Korle-Bu Doctors Association threaten strike over lack of laboratory and outpatient service reforms Korle-Bu Doctors Association threaten strike over lack of laboratory and outpati...

1 hour ago

Ghana begins sixth IMF review as Finance Minister hails reform progress Ghana begins sixth IMF review as Finance Minister hails reform progress

2 hours ago

Otumfuo urges feuding factions in Middle East and Europe to cease fire Otumfuo urges feuding factions in Middle East and Europe to cease fire

2 hours ago

Adamus Resources Boss Angela List buys Otumfuo gold artwork for GH¢1million Adamus Resources Boss Angela List buys Otumfuo gold artwork for GH¢1million

2 hours ago

FDA seizes over 2,100 banned alcoholic energy drinks in Western North Region FDA seizes over 2,100 banned alcoholic energy drinks in Western North Region

2 hours ago

Our prudent economic management shields Ghana from global shocks – AsieduNketiah Our prudent economic management shields Ghana from global shocks – Asiedu Nketia...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line