Not all degrees deserve four years: A call to reform Ghana’s university system

I recently wrote to the Honourable Minister of Education about an issue many Ghanaians quietly talk about but rarely confront directly. Our university system is taking too much time to deliver too little value for many students. Too many young people spend four years in school, only to come out confused, underprepared, and struggling to find their place in the real world. This is not because they are not intelligent or hardworking. It is because the system itself is no longer aligned with the realities they face after graduation.

We have been told for years that education is the key to success. Parents believe it. Students trust it. Society repeats it. But what happens when that key no longer opens any doors? What happens when a degree becomes a long journey that leads nowhere clear? These are uncomfortable questions, but they are questions we must now ask if we are serious about the future of our country.

We can no longer pretend everything is fine. The signs are all around us. Graduates sit at home for years after national service, moving from one job application to another with no clear direction. Parents invest heavily in education, sacrificing so much, only to watch their children struggle to find their place in life. These are not isolated cases. This is becoming the norm, and it demands serious attention.

At the heart of the problem is a simple question we have avoided for too long: Does every university degree in Ghana really need four years?

My answer is no.

Some programmes, especially those that are technical and skill-based, clearly require extended training. Fields such as medicine, engineering, and architecture demand time, practice, and precision. But many other programmes, particularly in the humanities and social sciences, do not require four full years to deliver their core value.

Let us be honest. There are programmes where students spend years studying content that could be taught more effectively in a much shorter time if the curriculum were focused and purposeful. This is not to say these disciplines are not important. Programmes such as Sociology, Anthropology, Political Science, History, and similar social science and humanities courses are important for intellectual development, and of course they help us understand society and human behaviour. But the way many of these programmes are currently structured raises a serious question: why do they take so long, and what clear path do they lead to?

This is where many graduates feel disappointed. They enter university with hope. They are told education will open doors. They work hard, pass exams, and graduate proudly. Yet many step into a labour market that has no clear place for them. Some eventually find work, but often in areas completely unrelated to what they studied. Others spend years searching, losing confidence along the way.

That disappointment is dangerous. When people begin to doubt the value of education, it affects not just individuals but the entire nation. Young people start to question whether school is worth it. Parents begin to feel education is a risk rather than a reliable path. That is not a place any country should find itself.

Another major issue is the gap between what students learn in school and what the real world expects from them. Many employers today are not looking for people who can simply repeat theories. They want people who can think clearly, communicate well, solve problems, and adapt to change. They want people who can use technology and take initiative.

Yet many graduates come out of university having spent years preparing for exams rather than for life. They have mastered how to pass tests, but not how to apply knowledge in practical situations. This is why employers often say graduates are not work-ready. It is also why many young people are now turning to alternative ways of learning, such as online courses, apprenticeships, and self-training.

This tells us something important. The world is changing, but our system is not changing fast enough.

We must also talk about time. Four years may seem normal, but in the life of a young person, it is a significant investment. Those are years of energy, creativity, and opportunity. If that time is not used well, it becomes a burden. Students graduate later, start their careers later, and in many cases struggle longer than they should.

For families, the cost is even heavier. Paying for four years of university education is not easy. It involves tuition, accommodation, feeding, transport, and many other expenses. When the outcome is uncertain, the burden becomes even harder to justify.

There is also a national cost. When young people spend years in education without gaining strong, practical skills, the country loses valuable time and productivity. We need graduates who can contribute meaningfully to the economy, not just hold certificates.

Other countries are already rethinking their approach. Some have introduced shorter and more flexible degree programmes. Others have created systems where students combine learning with real work experience. In these places, education is designed to prepare people for life, not just for exams.

Ghana must begin to think in the same direction.

This is why I am calling for a serious national review of university education, especially the duration and structure of non-technical programmes. We need to ask simple but important questions. What is this programme meant to achieve? What practical value does it offer? How long does it truly need to take? What should a graduate from this programme be able to do?

If we answer these questions honestly, we will likely find that some programmes can be shortened to between fifteen and twenty-four months without losing quality. In fact, shortening them may improve quality by forcing us to focus on what really matters.

But this reform must go beyond reducing time. It must also improve content. Every student, regardless of their programme, should leave university with practical skills. They should know how to communicate effectively, use digital tools, manage basic projects, and think independently. These are the skills that matter in today’s world.

This is a moment that calls for leadership. It is easy to leave things as they are. But it is more meaningful to take a step back, examine the system, and make the changes that will benefit future generations.

This conversation may not be easy. Some people will resist change. Others may misunderstand the intention. But we must not confuse tradition with effectiveness. The fact that something has been done for a long time does not mean it is still working. I believe many Ghanaians are ready for this conversation. The future of Ghana depends on it.

By Enock Katere (PhD)

Lecturer

College for Community and Organisational Development