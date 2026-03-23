The Wound Before the War: Why Veteran Mental Health Treatment Is Failing — And What Nobody Is Asking

He survived two deployments. Managed operational crises that would dysregulate most people. Came home, held a job, built something resembling a normal life. Then fell apart completely — not on a battlefield, not during a crisis — but in a routine performance review when his supervisor leaned forward, lowered his voice, and said: "This reflects on your judgment as a person."

His therapist treated the combat exposure. The VA documented adjustment disorder. Nobody asked about the childhood.

That gap — between what treatment targets and what is actually driving the suffering — is not an individual oversight. It is a systematic one. And it is costing veterans their functioning, their relationships, and their lives at rates that the evidence has now made impossible to ignore.

The Numbers That Should Stop Everyone

Of the 5.8 million veterans served by the VA in fiscal year 2024, approximately 14% of men and 24% of women were diagnosed with PTSD. Wilder Foundation Those are the ones who sought care and received a diagnosis. The actual prevalence is almost certainly higher.

But the diagnosis is not the crisis. The treatment response is.

Approximately two thirds of veterans with PTSD remain with the disorder following treatment. Wikipedia Read that again. The gold standard interventions — the programs the VA and Department of Defense have invested decades and billions of dollars developing — are leaving the majority of veterans who complete them still symptomatic.

Between 31% and 44% of veterans continued to meet the full diagnostic criteria for PTSD after completing trauma-focused evidence-based psychotherapy — and nearly two thirds endorsed subsyndromal symptoms at post-treatment. Wiley Online Library

Dropout rates from these treatments range from 25% to 48% — meaning a significant proportion of veterans do not even complete the programs before abandoning them.

These are not marginal failures at the edges of an otherwise functional system. They are structural failures at the center of it. And the question the system has not adequately asked is — why.

What Everyone Is Looking At — And What Everyone Is Missing

The dominant framework for veteran mental health is built on a single causal assumption: the war caused the wound. Deployment produced the trauma. Treatment therefore targets the combat exposure — through prolonged exposure therapy, cognitive processing therapy, and pharmacological intervention aimed at the symptoms the battlefield produced.

That framework is not wrong. Combat trauma is real, documented, and clinically significant. Cognitive behavioral therapy has the strongest evidence for reducing PTSD symptoms in veterans and has been shown to be more effective than any other non-drug treatment. Goodreads

But the framework is incomplete in a way that the treatment failure rates expose precisely. Because for a significant proportion of veterans, the combat exposure is not the foundational layer of the wound. It is the most recent layer — deposited on top of a neurobiological architecture that was already dysregulated before the first deployment began.

The foundational layer is developmental. And it predates military service by decades.

The Architecture Beneath the Combat Exposure

Research has now established that veterans carry higher rates of adverse childhood experiences than the general population — and that this is not coincidental. Studies suggest that voluntary military enlistment disproportionately draws individuals from dysfunctional or abusive home environments — that for many, the military represents an exit from conditions that were already unsafe.

They arrive at recruitment carrying the neurobiological consequences of that history. Chronic childhood stress produces specific and documented structural changes in the developing nervous system: dysregulation of the HPA axis — the body's core stress response system — amygdala hyperreactivity, hippocampal impairment, and suppression of the prefrontal cortex's capacity to regulate emotional response. These are not psychological tendencies. They are architectural realities encoded in the nervous system during critical developmental periods.

Trauma is also encoded in implicit memory — the procedural, somatic, and emotional memory systems that operate below conscious awareness. This implicit encoding means the nervous system does not respond to the present situation as it actually is. It responds to pattern matches — sensory, relational, and contextual configurations that resemble the original conditions of threat. The response is not generated by the current stimulus. It is generated by the historical one whose pattern the current situation has activated.

PTSD was associated with greater likelihood of comorbid substance use disorder, mood disorder, anxiety disorder, and personality disorder Wilder Foundation — a comorbidity profile entirely consistent with the downstream consequences of unaddressed developmental trauma operating beneath the combat layer.

What the Military Did with That Architecture

The institutions did not create this vulnerability. But they did inherit it — and exploit it without knowing they were doing so.

The hypervigilance that developmental trauma produces — constant environmental scanning, hair-trigger threat detection, the capacity to read a room faster than anyone else — functions as a genuine asset in military operational contexts. The compliance reflex, the suppression of individual self-protective instinct, the capacity to perform under conditions that would dysregulate others — these are exactly what military training demands and military culture valorizes.

The individual with a developmental trauma history does not struggle with this conditioning the way others might. They have been doing it since childhood. The institution reads their adaptation as aptitude. It promotes them. It deploys them. It builds operational capacity on the architecture their adverse developmental history produced.

What the institution does not do is ask what that architecture costs the individual who carries it — or what happens when the operational structure that was simultaneously exploiting and containing the dysregulation disappears at discharge.

The Split Profile That Assessment Misses

Understanding what developmental trauma looks like in adult functioning is prerequisite to understanding why veteran treatment fails at the rates it does.

The individual carrying unaddressed developmental trauma does not present with uniform dysfunction. They present with a split profile. Under conditions of external, task-focused, clearly bounded pressure — operational demands, crisis management, technical problem-solving — they frequently perform at or above expected capacity. The same hypervigilance that is a clinical liability in other contexts is a functional asset here.

The dysregulation is not general. It is stimulus-specific — triggered by precise configurations of evaluative relational pressure that match the implicit memory system's encoded threat patterns. The performance review. The disciplinary hearing. The intimate relationship where someone finally offers genuine care and the nervous system reads safety as an unrecognized threat.

This split profile — exceptional performance under task pressure, acute dysregulation under evaluative relational pressure — looks like instability to an observer without the developmental framework to interpret it. The institution reads it as inconsistency. The assessment concludes characterological dysfunction. The treatment targets the surface presentation.

The developmental layer remains invisible throughout.

Why Treatment Is Aimed at the Wrong Target

Treatment was least effective for intrusion symptoms and had no effect on flashbacks or on poor recall of traumatic features — and of veterans who achieved remission, 72.8% still met diagnostic criteria for at least one symptom cluster. Wikipedia

This is not a treatment delivery problem. It is not a compliance problem. It is a target problem.

Prolonged exposure and cognitive processing therapy are designed to process discrete traumatic events — to integrate the memory of what happened into a coherent narrative that the nervous system can contextualize as past rather than present. That mechanism works when the wound is a specific event or series of events that can be identified, narrated, and processed.

It works less well when the wound is not a discrete event but a developmental condition — a nervous system shaped across years of chronic adverse experience into a physiological architecture that responds to the world in a fundamentally different way. You cannot expose someone to a developmental history. You cannot cognitively process a nervous system that was built under conditions of sustained threat into a different configuration. The treatment approach requires a different target.

Less than half of returning veterans needing mental health services receive any treatment at all — and of those receiving treatment for PTSD and major depression, less than one third are receiving evidence-based care. Goodreads But even evidence-based care, as the outcome data show, is insufficient for a substantial proportion of those who receive it — because evidence-based care for combat PTSD is not the same as evidence-based care for developmental trauma presenting through a combat history.

What Accurate Assessment Requires

The gap this article describes is not a gap in clinical commitment or institutional investment. It is a gap in assessment architecture. The framework is not asking the questions whose answers would change the clinical picture.

Accurate assessment of veterans presenting with treatment-resistant PTSD, chronic dysregulation, or persistent functional impairment requires three things that standard assessment frameworks do not routinely provide.

First — a systematic developmental history. Not as a background section completed for administrative purposes but as a primary clinical variable. What were the conditions of early attachment? Was chronic stress or abuse present during critical developmental periods? What implicit threat configurations were encoded before the individual ever put on a uniform?

Second — evaluation of implicit memory activation as a candidate mechanism. When a veteran's behavioral dysregulation is disproportionate to the apparent stimulus — when the response does not fit the trigger — the clinical question is not what is wrong with this person but what historical pattern has this current situation activated? That question requires a developmental framework to ask and a developmental history to answer.

Third — explicit distinction between trait-based and state-dependent dysregulation. The behavioral presentation of characterological dysfunction and the behavioral presentation of developmental trauma response are phenotypically identical at the observational level. The prognosis and indicated intervention are entirely different. An assessment that cannot distinguish between them produces findings that are descriptively accurate and etiologically wrong — and treatment plans aimed at the wrong layer.

What Changes When the Framework Sees the Full Picture

When a veteran's developmental history is obtained, when implicit memory activation is evaluated as a mechanism, when the distinction between the combat layer and the developmental layer is made explicitly — the clinical picture changes. Not the symptoms. The explanation for them.

The veteran who has failed multiple treatment programs is no longer treatment-resistant. They are a person whose treatment has consistently targeted the most recent wound while the foundational wound remained untreated. That reframe is not merely semantic. It determines whether the next clinical encounter produces more of the same — or something genuinely different.

Veterans with PTSD have both symptom reduction goals and functional goals at the outset of treatment — emphasizing the importance of broadening the scope of treatment outcome monitoring to better reflect patient-centered care and veterans' specific goals. Wiley Online Library

Those functional goals — better relationships, stable employment, the capacity to be present with their children without their nervous system generating an alarm — are not achievable by treating the combat exposure alone when the developmental architecture beneath it remains unaddressed.

The war did not create these wounds. For many veterans it inherited them, amplified them, and sent them home with a framework that could not see them. Changing that requires assessment that asks the right questions — not just about what happened in theater, but about what happened long before the first deployment, in the environments where the nervous system that went to war was first built.

That is the question veteran mental health has not yet learned to ask systematically. The evidence now makes it urgent that it do

The veteran mental health crisis documented in this article is not an isolated institutional failure. Armed conflict constitutes one of the most significant vectors of collective trauma transmission documented in the empirical literature, with neurobiological consequences that extend to both combatant and civilian populations across multiple generations. Understanding that scale is not a political observation — it is a clinical one, and it makes the urgency of getting assessment right not merely a matter of individual welfare but of generational consequence.

PRIMARY THEORETICAL FRAMEWORK

1. Van der Kolk, B.A. (2014) The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Viking Penguin, New York. ISBN: 9780143127741

This is your primary theoretical anchor. Every claim about HPA dysregulation, amygdala sensitization, implicit memory encoding, and prefrontal suppression traces back here. Note — as discussed earlier, cite Van der Kolk as the dominant clinical framework while acknowledging the scientific debate around some of his broader theoretical claims.

2. Van der Kolk, B.A. (1994) The body keeps the score: Memory and the evolving psychobiology of posttraumatic stress Harvard Review of Psychiatry, 1(5), 253–265.

The original peer reviewed article the book is based on. For a clinical or forensic audience this citation carries more weight than the book itself.

ACEs PREVALENCE IN MILITARY POPULATIONS

3. Blosnich, J.R., et al. (2014) Disparities in adverse childhood experiences among individuals with a history of military service JAMA Psychiatry, 71(9), 1041–1048.

This is your primary citation for the finding that men with military service in the all-volunteer era had a higher prevalence of ACEs across all 11 categories than men without military service PubMed — and for the argument that military enlistment disproportionately draws individuals from adverse developmental environments.

4. Katon, J.G., et al. (2015) Adverse childhood experiences, military service, and adult health American Journal of Preventive Medicine, 49(4), 573–582.

Supports the enlistment-as-escape argument and documents the compounding relationship between pre-service ACEs and military service-related trauma.

5. Nichter, B., et al. (2024) Differential associations of adverse childhood experiences and mental health outcomes in U.S. military veterans Journal of Affective Disorders. National Health and Resilience in Veterans Study — 4,069 U.S. veterans.

This is your strongest recent citation. Emotional neglect and sexual abuse were most consistently associated with depression, anxiety, PTSD, and suicidal thoughts and behaviors in veterans — even after adjustment for total number of ACEs endorsed. PubMed Directly supports your argument about the specific nature of developmental wounds driving the worst outcomes.

6. Katon, J.G., et al. (2015) The impact of adverse childhood experiences and combat exposure on mental health conditions among new post-9/11 veterans Journal of Traumatic Stress.

59% of female and 39% of male veterans reported exposure to at least one ACE — and 44% of female and 25% of male veterans were exposed to multiple ACEs. JAMA Network Use this for the prevalence argument in the article's second section.

7. Hein, T.C., et al. (2020) Associations among ACEs, health behavior, and veteran health by service era American Journal of Health Behavior, 44(6), 876–892.

Supports the argument that the relationship between developmental history and adult outcomes changes significantly when military service history is controlled — with direct implications for assessment and treatment planning.

TREATMENT FAILURE AND CLINICAL OUTCOMES

8. Steenkamp, M.M., et al. (2015) Psychotherapy for military-related PTSD: A review of randomized clinical trials JAMA, 314(5), 489–500.

This is your primary citation for treatment failure rates. Documents that between 31–44% of veterans continued to meet full PTSD diagnostic criteria after completing gold standard trauma-focused psychotherapy — and that nearly two thirds retained subsyndromal symptoms post-treatment.

9. Wisco, B.E., et al. (2014) Posttraumatic stress disorder in the U.S. veteran population: Results from the National Health and Resilience in Veterans Study Journal of Clinical Psychiatry, 75(12), 1338–1346.

Supports prevalence data and the argument about treatment access gaps — that less than half of veterans needing mental health services receive any treatment at all.

10. Kehle-Forbes, S.M., et al. (2016) Predictors of dropout from prolonged exposure therapy in veterans Psychological Trauma: Theory, Research, Practice, and Policy, 8(1), 9–17.

Documents dropout rates from evidence-based treatment programs — 25–48% — directly supporting your argument that the treatment is not reaching the population it needs to reach even when available.

INTERGENERATIONAL TRANSMISSION

11. Wolynn, M. (2016) It Didn't Start with You: How Inherited Family Trauma Shapes Who We Are and How to End the Cycle Viking Penguin, New York. ISBN: 9780143110255

Your citation for intergenerational transmission mechanisms at the family level. Handle with the same caveat as Van der Kolk — clinically influential, empirically contested in parts. Cite as a framework rather than settled science.

12. Yehuda, R., et al. (2016) Holocaust exposure induced intergenerational effects on FKBP5 methylation Biological Psychiatry, 80(5), 372–380.

This is your strongest peer reviewed citation for epigenetic transmission. Yehuda's work on Holocaust survivor descendants is the most rigorously documented evidence for biological intergenerational transmission of stress response dysregulation. Use this instead of or alongside Wolynn when writing for clinical and forensic audiences — it carries significantly more evidentiary weight.

Yehuda, R., & Lehrner, A. (2018). Intergenerational transmission of trauma effects: Putative role of epigenetic mechanisms. World Psychiatry, 17(3), 243–257.

NEUROBIOLOGICAL MECHANISMS

13. McEwen, B.S. (2008) Central effects of stress hormones in health and disease: Understanding the protective and damaging effects of stress and stress mediators European Journal of Pharmacology, 583(2–3), 174–185.

Peer reviewed support for HPA axis dysregulation mechanisms — independent of Van der Kolk and therefore stronger for a clinical audience skeptical of his broader claims.

14. Tottenham, N., & Sheridan, M.A. (2009) A review of adversity, the amygdala and the hippocampus: A consideration of developmental timing Frontiers in Human Neuroscience, 3, 68.

Peer reviewed support for amygdala sensitization and hippocampal impairment during critical developmental periods. Use this to anchor the neurobiological claims independently of Van der Kolk

This article is part of a broader research project examining developmental trauma across clinical, forensic, and institutional contexts. Readers interested in the complete framework are welcome to reach out.

[email protected].