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Tue, 17 Mar 2026 Education

Kumasi Wesley Girls SHS SRC renovate dormitories worth GH₵1.5 million

By Solomon Nimohand II Contributor
Kumasi Wesley Girls SHS SRC renovate dormitories worth GH1.5 million

The Students Representative Council (SRC) of Kumasi Wesley Girls Senior High School, in collaboration with school management, has undertaken a major renovation of a long-abandoned dormitory block at an estimated cost of over GH¢1.5 million.

The facility, which had been left unused for more than five years, is being transformed into a modern accommodation space to ease congestion and improve student welfare. The renovation works include roofing, installation of ceiling, window netting, burglar-proofing, painting, ceiling fans, and pavement construction.

So far, the SRC has completed the roofing phase of the project, marking a significant step toward restoring the building for student use.

SRC initiative and commitment to improve infrastructure

In an exclusive interview with OTEC News, the SRC Patron, Mr. Michael Oteng Attakorah, commended the students for their initiative and commitment to improving infrastructure within the school.

“I am highly impressed by the dedication and sense of responsibility shown by the students. This project, when completed, will accommodate over 400 students and significantly improve conditions on campus,” he said.

Mr. Attakorah further appealed to stakeholders to support the completion of the project.

“We are calling on old students, the Ghana Education Service, NGOs, individuals, churches—especially the Methodist Church—and other well-meaning organizations to assist us with the remaining works such as painting, ceiling, burglar-proofing, dormitory fans, and pavement,” he added.

SRC support
The SRC Executives, led by President Erica Morgan Whyte, disclosed that the project is being financed through internally generated student contributions.

“This project is largely funded through revenue mobilized by students themselves, which shows our commitment to improving our learning environment,” she stated.

She also called for additional support to ensure timely completion of the remaining aspects of the renovation.

“We are appealing to government, school authorities, NGOs, old students, PTA, and individuals to come on board and support us, particularly with the painting and finishing works,” she urged.

The initiative by the SRC has been widely praised as a remarkable example of student leadership and collective responsibility toward enhancing quality education and accommodation in the school.

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