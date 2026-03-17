NDC will hand over power to me in 2028 — PNP’s Janet Nabla

The 2024 flagbearer of the People’s National Party (PNP), Janet Asana Nabla, has declared that the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) will hand over power to her party in the 2028 general elections.

Her statement follows remarks by a Deputy National Communications Officer of the NDC, Malik Basintale, who reportedly claimed the party would not hand over power in 2028.

Nabla, however, stated that the country’s electoral history and precedent suggest otherwise.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyPrime on Tuesday, March 17, she said the same way the NPP promised not to hand over power but did so in 2025, the NDC will eventually cede power to the PNP.

“Just as the NPP said and handed over power, you will hand over power in 2028 to nobody but the PNP, we will take the power from you,” she said.

Nabla further criticised the current administration for failing to deliver on promises made to Ghanaians during the 2024 elections.

“I think that the NDC should not try to contest in 2028 because trying to contest means they don’t respect the people of Ghana with all the campaign messages we did,” she noted.

She stressed that the PNP is prepared to lead and promised that Ghanaians will see a change in governance when the 2028 elections are held.