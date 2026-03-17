NDC should not contest election 2028; that will be disrespectful to Ghanaians — PNP’s Janet Nabla

The 2024 flagbearer of the People’s National Party (PNP), Janet Asana Nabla, has urged the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) not to contest the 2028 general elections.

According to her, any attempt by the governing party to seek re-election would amount to a lack of respect for Ghanaians, given what she described as unfulfilled campaign promises.

She argued that the NDC has failed to deliver on key pledges made ahead of the 2024 elections.

Speaking on JoyPrime on Tuesday, March 17, Ms. Nabla accused the government of misleading the public and failing to meet expectations.

“I think that the NDC should not try to contest in 2028 because trying to contest means they don’t respect the people of Ghana with all the campaign messages we did,” she said.

She further noted that the PNP is positioning itself to take over power in the next electoral cycle.

“You [NDC] will hand over power to the PNP in 2028, mark it on your wall,” Ms. Nabla stated.

She further claimed that the current administration has not demonstrated prudent economic leadership.

According to the PNP leader, Ghanaians deserve an alternative leadership, noting that her party is ready to offer that kind of leadership to rescue Ghanaians.