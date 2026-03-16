Ernest Ofori Sarpong encourages Radford University College graduates to build businesses and opportunities

Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Chairman of Special Group

Graduates of Radford University College have been urged to adopt an entrepreneurial mindset and position themselves as innovators capable of creating opportunities rather than waiting for employment in an increasingly competitive global job market.

The call was made by renowned Ghanaian business magnate Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Chairman of the Special Group of Companies, when he delivered the keynote address at Radford University College’s 10th Graduation and 14th Matriculation Ceremony held on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

Addressing a gathering of graduates, university leaders, parents, and distinguished guests, Dr. Ofori Sarpong congratulated the graduating class for their perseverance, discipline, and commitment throughout their academic journey.

He described the moment as the culmination of years of sacrifice marked by long nights of study, demanding projects, rigorous assignments, and examinations.

“Today marks the end of one chapter of your academic journey, but more importantly, it marks the beginning of a much greater responsibility applying your knowledge to solve real-world problems,” he said.

Dr. Ofori Sarpong noted that the ceremony’s theme, “Producing Industry Ready and Entrepreneurial Graduates,” reflects the evolving realities of the modern global economy, where the number of graduates entering the workforce continues to exceed available job opportunities.

According to him, success in today’s world requires graduates to move beyond the traditional expectation of employment and instead cultivate the ability to identify problems and transform them into business or innovation opportunities.

“Graduates today have two choices: they can wait for opportunities, or they can create them.”

He emphasized that employers are increasingly seeking more than academic credentials. Instead, organizations are looking for individuals who demonstrate critical thinking, strong communication, teamwork, adaptability, and innovative problem solving skills.

Encouraging the graduates to see challenges through a different lens, Dr. Ofori Sarpong stressed that many successful businesses and impactful careers are built on solving pressing societal problems.

“Your degree may open doors, but what keeps those doors open is your ability to create value wherever you find yourself,” he told the graduates.

He urged them to resist the temptation to wait for ideal conditions before pursuing their ambitions.

“Start with what you know, start with what you have, and start where you are.”

According to him, some of the most successful ventures in the world began with modest resources and a willingness to take calculated risks.

He added that setbacks should not discourage young professionals but instead serve as valuable lessons that contribute to long term growth.

Dr. Ofori Sarpong also underscored the importance of continuous learning in an era defined by rapid technological advancement and shifting industry dynamics.

He advised graduates to remain intellectually curious and committed to personal development throughout their careers.

“The world is changing faster than ever. Those who succeed will be those who remain adaptable, curious, and willing to continuously improve themselves.”

The business leader also acknowledged the vital role played by parents and guardians whose sacrifices helped make the graduates’ academic achievements possible.

He further commended the leadership and faculty of Radford University College for their dedication to producing skilled professionals prepared to meet industry demands.

The institution, led by its President Martin Luther Obeng, offers a wide range of academic programmes including Business Administration, Applied Science, Fashion Design, Graphic Design, Information Communication Technology, Medical Laboratory Technology, Physician Assistantship, and Nursing.

Concluding his address, Dr. Ofori Sarpong challenged the graduating class to pursue excellence and demonstrate courage as they step into the next stage of their lives.

He reminded them that their success should extend beyond personal achievement and contribute meaningfully to national and global development.

“You are the innovators, the job creators, and the leaders of tomorrow.”

The ceremony marked a significant milestone for Radford University College as the institution celebrated a decade of producing graduates equipped to contribute to Ghana’s economic growth, social transformation, and global competitiveness.