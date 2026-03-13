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AI4SD Mini-Conference Strengthens France–Ghana Collaboration in Artificial Intelligence at KNUST

Feature Article AI4SD Mini-Conference Strengthens France–Ghana Collaboration in Artificial Intelligence at KNUST
FRI, 13 MAR 2026

The French Embassy in Ghana in collaboration with the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) successfully hosted the Artificial Intelligence for Sustainable Development (AI4SD) Mini-Conference, bringing together researchers, innovators, policymakers, and students to explore how artificial intelligence can accelerate sustainable development in Ghana and beyond.

Held from 17–19 February 2026 at the IDL Conference Centre at KNUST, the three-day event focused on the theme “Leveraging Artificial Intelligence for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).” The conference formed part of ongoing efforts to strengthen international collaboration in responsible AI research and innovation.

Advancing AI for Sustainable Development
The AI4SD initiative aims to harness artificial intelligence to address real-world challenges across sectors such as agriculture, health, education, energy, mining, and accessibility for persons with disabilities. The programme is funded by the French Embassy in Ghana and implemented through the Responsible AI Lab at KNUST, reflecting a growing partnership between France and Ghana in technological innovation and research.

Through presentations, panel discussions, and networking sessions, the mini-conference provided a platform for experts and young innovators to share research, exchange ideas, and showcase AI-driven solutions aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

A Platform for Collaboration and Innovation
The event attracted participants from academia, government, industry, and international organizations. Researchers and speakers discussed emerging trends in AI, ethical and responsible AI development, and opportunities for innovation in Africa.

The conference also encouraged interdisciplinary collaboration by connecting scientists, entrepreneurs, and students working on AI-based solutions to societal challenges. These engagements are expected to stimulate new partnerships, research opportunities, and technology-driven startups in Ghana’s growing digital ecosystem.

Strengthening Ghana–France Academic Partnership
The AI4SD programme represents a broader commitment by the French government to support technology-driven development in Africa. The collaboration between KNUST and the French Embassy demonstrates the value of international partnerships in advancing research capacity, knowledge exchange, and innovation ecosystems in higher education institutions.

By convening leading thinkers and innovators in artificial intelligence, the AI4SD Mini-Conference reinforced KNUST’s position as a hub for AI research and sustainable development initiatives in West Africa.

Looking Ahead
As artificial intelligence continues to transform industries and societies worldwide, initiatives like AI4SD play a critical role in ensuring that emerging technologies contribute to inclusive growth and sustainable solutions. The conference concluded with a renewed commitment to strengthen collaboration, promote responsible AI, and empower young innovators to build solutions that address pressing development challenges.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.
Medical/ Science Communicator,
Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.
International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP
[email protected]
+233-555-275-880

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2026

This Author has published 1361 articles on modernghana.com. More COE Hijama Healing Cupping therapy ,Mini MBA in Complimentary and Alternative Medicine .Naturopathy and Reflexologist. Private Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,International Conflict Management and Peace Building at USIP. Profession in Journalism at Aljazeera Media Institute, Social Media Journalism,Mobile Journalism, Investigative Journalism, Ethics of Journalism, Photojournalist, Medical and Science Columnist on Daily Graphic. Column: Mustapha Bature Sallama

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