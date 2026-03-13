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Congo-Brazzaville leader rallies crowd with promises ahead of vote

By AFP
Congo Supporters of the president thronged the capital for a rally before Sundays election. By Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO (AFP)
FRI, 13 MAR 2026
Supporters of the president thronged the capital for a rally before Sunday's election. By Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO (AFP)

Thousands of supporters dressed in presidential colours lined a main street in Congo-Brazzaville's capital on Friday for Denis Sassou Nguesso's final campaign rally ahead of a presidential election expected to extend his more than four-decade rule.

In the intense heat, the 82-year-old strongman, dressed in a white shirt decorated with his own portrait, vowed to "clean up public life", holding inquiries and making "examples" of people.

"Shame on the thieves, shame on the corrupters and shame on the corrupted!" he declared to cheers from the crowd, gathered in front of VIP stands where party officials and other dignitaries were packed together.

Sassou Nguesso, 82, pledged industrial and agricultural development. By Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO (AFP) Sassou Nguesso, 82, pledged industrial and agricultural development. By Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO (AFP)

Six candidates are vying to unseat Sassou Nguesso in Sunday's presidential election but the main opposition parties have announced they will not stand, arguing conditions for a free and transparent vote have not been met.

Sassou Nguesso pledged at the rally to develop the industrial and agricultural sectors of the oil- and gas-rich central African country.

He also promised infrastructure projects to address youth joblessness, one of the leading complaints in the country.

"He's here. That's fine. We're happy with him. But we want jobs for young people," said Rodney, a mechanic, dressed in a T-shirt bearing the president's image.

Rachelle, a civil servant, said she was at the rally on sufferance.

"I'm here because I have to be," she confided.

"Everything here depends on who you know contacts -- getting a job, getting a passport, and so on -- but to be honest, my heart isn't in it. We're being suffocated."

Elsewhere in Brazzaville, two election rallies for other candidates took place, with several hundred people in attendance.

Sassou Nguesso supporters wore presidential colours for his final rally. By Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO (AFP) Sassou Nguesso supporters wore presidential colours for his final rally. By Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO (AFP)

Sassou Nguesso first led Congo under a one-party system from 1979 to 1992 before losing the first multi-party presidential election, whose winner he then overthrew in a civil war in 1997.

He has maintained a firm grip over the former French colony, which gained independence in 1960 and has traditionally maintained close ties with both France and Russia.

Sassou Nguesso, whose face has adorned campaign posters plastered across the streets of the capital, Brazzaville, faces the risk of a low voter turnout, according to analysts.

He has campaigned across the country backed by the resources of the ruling Congolese Labour Party (PCT).

AFP
AFP

Top news and features from AFP's reporters around the world. Page: afp

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