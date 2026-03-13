Gbewaa College Principal urges freshers to Remain Vigilant amid security crisis in Bawku

The Principal of Gbewaa College of Education in Pusiga in the Upper East Region, Dr Halidu Musah, has urged fresh students to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity on campus amid security concerns linked to terrorism threats in neighbouring countries Togo and Burkina Faso as well as the ongoing conflict in Bawku.

The Pusiga District shares boundaries with both Togo and Burkina Faso, raising concerns about potential cross-border security threats.

Dr Musah issued the warning nearly a month after an attack on tomato traders in Burkina Faso that reportedly left several people dead and others injured.

Speaking during the matriculation ceremony for 440 fresh students, Dr Musah encouraged them to remain united and alert while pursuing their academic work.

He also highlighted several infrastructure challenges facing the college, including poor road networks and abandoned projects that have reportedly remained unattended for more than 70 years.

Dr Musah further appealed to students to use available resources responsibly. He cited the low internet bandwidth on campus and urged students to focus on academic research rather than excessive use of social media.

He also reminded students to switch off fans, lights and water taps when not in use in order to conserve resources.

Due to the poor road network within the college, authorities have begun constructing footpaths linking various facilities on campus to reduce the inconvenience faced by students and staff.

The college has therefore called on the government to intervene and address the challenges, which continue to affect both students and lecturers.