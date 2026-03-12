Register by March 31 or face sanctions – Sam George warns courier operators

Courier companies and delivery riders across Ghana have been given 19 days to register on a new government digital platform or face sanctions, as authorities move to tighten oversight of the rapidly expanding logistics sector.

The announcement was made by the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, on Thursday during the launch of the Integrated Courier and Logistics Management System Ghana (iCOLMS GH) in Cantonments. The platform is designed to regulate courier and delivery services while enhancing safety and consumer trust in the country’s growing e-commerce industry.

According to the minister, all courier companies and individual riders must complete registration on the platform by March 31, 2026. After this deadline, a nationwide enforcement exercise will begin on April 1, involving the Postal and Courier Services Regulatory Commission and the Ghana Police Service. “The system is live, the process is digital and there shall be enforcement,” Mr George warned, stressing that operators who fail to comply will face regulatory sanctions.

The minister said the platform was introduced in response to the chaotic enforcement operation in August 2025, during which hundreds of motorbikes used by delivery riders were seized in a joint crackdown by regulators and police. The government later halted the operation and promised to implement a simpler, digital system that would allow operators to regularise their activities without disrupting their livelihoods.

Mr George emphasised that the courier and logistics sector has become a key pillar of Ghana’s digital economy, connecting businesses and customers nationwide. However, the rapid expansion of delivery services has also led to an increase in unregistered operators, which authorities say threatens legitimate businesses and undermines consumer confidence.

The iCOLMS GH platform introduces a fully digital, paperless licensing system, enabling courier companies and riders to apply for licences, renew them, and verify their status online. The system will be integrated with national digital platforms, including Ghana.GOV and the National Identification Authority, with future plans to connect it to the Ghana Police Service Traffitech GH platform for improved monitoring and compliance.

Mr George explained that the platform will also allow the public to confirm the legitimacy of courier companies and riders before handing over parcels or valuables. “For the consumer, security is the currency of e commerce. Through the iCOLMS GH portal, every member of the public can verify the regulatory status of a courier company or rider before entrusting them with an item of value,” he said.

He urged operators to view certification on the platform as a mark of professionalism and accountability in the logistics industry.