Daddy Lumba family dismisses Abusuapanin 2Pac as head

The Parkoso family of legendary Ghanaian highlife musician Daddy Lumba has destooled Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, popularly known as 2Pac, as the head of the family following months of bitter disputes over the late musician’s funeral and estate.

The decision comes after a series of controversies that erupted after the death of the celebrated highlife icon on July 26, 2025.

Family members say the removal of the Abusuapanin follows accusations of secrecy, mismanagement and disrespect toward key members of the family during arrangements for the funeral and handling of related matters.

The disputes began when plans were announced to hold Daddy Lumba’s funeral in Kumasi on December 6, 2025. The arrangement was challenged in court by Akosua Serwaa, widely recognised as the musician’s first wife, who argued that she had been sidelined in the planning process.

The disagreement soon escalated into a wider conflict involving the extended family, the widow and children, and the family head.

Tensions intensified when it later emerged that the late musician had been buried at his residence in East Legon in Accra instead of his hometown of Nsuta in the Ashanti Region. Some family members strongly objected to the decision, saying they had not been consulted.

The matter also triggered legal battles in Kumasi and Accra, where courts eventually ruled that under Asante customary law the body of a deceased person belongs to the extended family, allowing funeral arrangements to proceed.

Despite the ruling, disagreements within the family continued.

Earlier this year, a faction made up of the musician’s sister Ernestina Fosu, Akosua Serwaa and others announced plans to organise another ceremony described as a celebration of life in Accra on March 28 and 29. The move was challenged in court by the Abusuapanin 2Pac.

Meanwhile, Ernestina Fosu had also reported Kofi Owusu to the police in Kumasi over claims that funds from the funeral account could not be properly accounted for.

She and other relatives accused the Abusuapanin of handling the funeral arrangements and finances in secrecy and failing to consult the immediate family.

Some female members of the family later called for his removal, accusing him of acting independently and disrespecting the family.

Kofi Owusu has repeatedly defended his actions, insisting that he followed Akan customary practices and accusing his critics of trying to take over the process.

The controversy also drew the attention of the Ga traditional authorities in Accra, with the Gborbu Wulomo summoning the Abusuapanin on March 11, 2026 to explain the decision to bury the musician at his private residence in East Legon.

Despite the destoolment, legal battles connected to the late musician’s estate and the recognition of his legitimate spouse remain before the courts.

Daddy Lumba, one of Ghana’s most influential highlife musicians, left behind a rich musical legacy and a large following across the country and beyond.

-metrotvonline