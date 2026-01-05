Bank of Ghana tightens rules for international money transfer operators

The Bank of Ghana has rolled out a new regulatory framework governing the registration and operations of International Money Transfer Operators, aimed at tightening oversight of inward remittances, protecting foreign exchange inflows, and strengthening consumer protection.

The new Guidelines for the Registration and Operations of International Money Transfer Operators in Ghana come at a time when remittances remain a vital lifeline for the economy, supporting household incomes, advancing financial inclusion, and serving as a major source of external financing.

The central bank says the rapid shift from traditional bank-based remittance channels to mobile money platforms and digital financial services has made stronger regulation necessary to safeguard public confidence and maintain financial system stability.

Under the guidelines, all institutions facilitating inward remittances into Ghana must operate through an IMTO registered by the Bank of Ghana and work in partnership with licensed banks, payment service providers, or other regulated financial institutions approved by the central bank. The rules are intended to promote transparency, accountability, consumer protection, and strict compliance with anti-money laundering and counter terrorism financing standards.

The framework introduces mandatory registration and tougher entry requirements for IMTOs. Operators seeking to do business in Ghana must formally apply to the Bank of Ghana and prove that they are licensed or registered in their home jurisdictions. Applicants are required to submit detailed information on ownership structures, board and management profiles, internal control systems, transaction processes, consumer protection arrangements, and cybersecurity and payment card compliance where applicable. The Bank of Ghana is expected to process complete applications within 90 days and may reject submissions that fail to meet regulatory standards.

The guidelines also clearly define the scope of permitted activities. IMTOs are restricted strictly to inward person to person remittance services and are barred from undertaking outbound transfers, deposit taking, lending, foreign exchange trading, trade finance, or insurance and investment services unless specifically authorised by the central bank. Inward remittances are not allowed to be paid into corporate or business accounts, a restriction intended to limit abuse of remittance channels for commercial or illicit purposes.

In a move with significant implications for foreign exchange management, the Bank of Ghana has directed that all remittance settlements be made in Ghana cedis through designated settlement accounts held with universal banks. Foreign currency inflows from remittances must be converted into cedis on the same day, using exchange rate benchmarks prescribed by the central bank, a measure aimed at improving transparency in foreign exchange flows and supporting exchange rate stability.

The guidelines impose stringent anti money laundering, counter terrorism financing, and counter proliferation financing obligations on IMTOs and their agents. These include Know Your Agent requirements, continuous transaction monitoring, and the reporting of suspicious transactions within 24 hours. Operators are also required to submit monthly prudential returns, quarterly fraud and cybercrime reports, and retain transaction records for at least six years.

On consumer protection, IMTOs are designated as the second tier for complaint resolution, giving customers a channel beyond agent outlets to seek redress. Operators must issue electronic receipts for every transaction and ensure full disclosure of fees and exchange rates.

To enforce compliance, the Bank of Ghana has backed the framework with sanctions including administrative penalties, suspension from remittance services, and de registration for persistent breaches. Existing IMTOs have been given three months from the publication of the guidelines to apply for approval under the new regime, while new entrants must meet all requirements before starting operations.

The central bank says the reforms are designed to strengthen trust in remittance flows, curb financial crime, and ensure that the billions of dollars channelled into Ghana each year continue to support economic resilience under a more accountable and transparent system.