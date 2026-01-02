Dr Mortoti urges Ghanaians to uphold unity, civic duties in 2026

Dr Prince Nelson Mortoti, Chief Executive Officer of Piwak Natural Health

Dr Prince Nelson Mortoti, Chief Executive Officer of Piwak Natural Health, has called on Ghanaians to embrace unity, discipline and civic responsibility as the country enters the New Year, stressing that national development depends on citizens’ commitment to their constitutional duties.

In a New Year message themed “Living in Harmony; Unity in Diversity,” Dr Mortoti noted that while many individuals make resolutions at the beginning of each year, few maintain the consistency required to achieve meaningful results.

“People begin the year with zeal and determination, but as the months roll by, consistency is lost and goals are achieved haphazardly,” he stated.

He said 2026 presents an opportunity for citizens, particularly those leading families and institutions, to succeed by upholding values that promote peace and collective progress.

Dr Mortoti referenced Article 41 of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution, describing it as a critical guide that shapes citizens’ mindset and outlines their responsibilities to the nation.

According to him, greater public understanding of the article would enhance personal discipline and contribute significantly to national development.

“Article 41 lays down principles that guide our lives and responsibilities as citizens, including promoting national unity, protecting public property, working conscientiously, paying taxes and safeguarding the environment,” he explained.

Dr Mortoti urged educational institutions to incorporate detailed teachings of Article 41 into their curriculum, noting that students who understand their civic duties early would be better prepared to face societal realities.

He also called on religious leaders to educate their congregations in churches, mosques and traditional homes on the constitutional responsibilities of citizens.

Highlighting Ghana’s diverse religious, ethnic and political landscape, Dr Mortoti noted that despite these differences, the Constitution requires citizens to live together in harmony.

“Although we come from different backgrounds and beliefs, it is our responsibility to live peacefully with one another,” he said, citing Romans 12:18, which encourages peaceful coexistence.

Calling for collective national effort, Dr Mortoti urged Ghanaians to set aside their differences and work together using the skills, knowledge and strength within them to build the nation.

“United we stand, divided we fall,” he said.

He expressed optimism that diligent performance of civic duties would lead to improvement across all sectors, creating a nation where citizens would choose to live and work rather than seek opportunities abroad.