ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 18 Dec 2025 Feature Article

Romantic Scams and Spiritual Manipulation: Love Bombing, Material Deprivation, and the Limits of Criminalization

Romantic Scams and Spiritual Manipulation: Love Bombing, Material Deprivation, and the Limits of Criminalization

Abstract
Romantic scams and spiritual manipulation both exploit trust, attachment, and authority to manipulate victims. Both mechanisms involve love bombing to create dependency and material deprivation to extract financial resources, yet legal recognition differs. Romantic scams are criminalized due to tangible financial harm, whereas spiritual manipulation remains largely unregulated because of societal and cultural legitimization of religious authority. This article examines these mechanisms, their psychological impact, and the societal factors that perpetuate impunity. Recommendations include public awareness, trauma-informed interventions, ethical oversight, and policy measures to better protect victims of both forms of coercion.

Introduction
“Whether through the heart or through faith, manipulators exploit what we love most—our desire to trust, belong, and believe—for their gain, leaving both emotional and material ruin in their wake.”

This quotation highlights structural inequality and selective enforcement of laws. Similarly, romantic and spiritual manipulations exploit vulnerabilities, yet the legal system criminalizes one but not the other. Understanding the psychological, social, and moral mechanisms behind these manipulations reveals societal biases and gaps in accountability.

Romantic Scams: Psychological Coercion in Action

Romantic scams are a form of emotional and financial fraud. Scammers cultivate trust and attachment over time, often through online platforms, before requesting money. While victims technically send money voluntarily, the decision is heavily influenced by psychological coercion:

  • Love bombing creates dependency.
  • Emergency appeals induce guilt or fear.
  • Promises of future commitment reinforce moral obligation.
  • Gradual escalation ensures compliance.

Victims experience emotional trauma, guilt, and cognitive dissonance. Legal systems criminalize romantic scams because material harm is tangible, communications are documented, and coercive intent is demonstrable (Whitty & Buchanan, 2012; Cross & Smith, 2017).

Example: A victim may send thousands of dollars to an online romantic partner over months, believing it is to help them in a crisis, only to discover the partner never existed.

Spiritual Manipulation: Authority and Coercion

Spiritual manipulation operates on similar psychological principles:

  • Exploiting authority: Leaders claim moral or divine infallibility.
  • Fear induction: Threats of divine punishment or curses compel obedience.
  • Promises of salvation or favor: Victims are persuaded to act against their own interest.
  • Isolation: Victims are encouraged to distrust external perspectives.

Outcomes include emotional trauma, moral injury, social isolation, and sometimes financial exploitation, mirroring romantic fraud. However, spiritual manipulation is rarely criminalized because:

  1. Religious freedom is legally protected, making courts hesitant to intervene.
  2. Harm is subjective: Emotional or spiritual coercion is harder to quantify than financial loss.
  3. Cultural legitimacy: Faith-based authority is socially validated, even when exploited.

Example: Members of a manipulative religious sect may give a substantial portion of their income, believing it guarantees salvation or divine favor, leaving them materially deprived (Dawson, 2006; Singer & Lalich, 1995).

Love Bombing as a Shared Mechanism
Both romantic scams and spiritual manipulation employ love bombing to manipulate victims:

Feature Romantic Scam Spiritual Manipulation
Target Emotion Love, desire, intimacy Faith, belonging, spiritual identity
Method Flattery, affection, attention Praise, spiritual validation, inclusion
Goal Compliance, financial gain, secrecy Obedience, donations, behavioral control
Dependency Created Emotional attachment to the scammer Emotional/spiritual dependence on the leader or group
Outcome Cognitive dissonance, guilt, trauma Moral injury, obedience, psychological harm

Key Insight: Both mechanisms manipulate trust and attachment. In romantic scams, the leverage is emotional desire and intimacy, whereas in spiritual manipulation, it is faith, belonging, and moral authority.

Material Deprivation
Both mechanisms also involve material exploitation:

Feature Romantic Scam Spiritual Manipulation
Method of Theft Emotional coercion, fabricated crises Religious authority, fear of divine retribution
Consent Victim believes they are helping someone they love Victim believes they are fulfilling spiritual or moral obligation
Material Impact Direct financial loss; debt or poverty Often donation-based, but can be substantial relative to income
Psychological Impact Guilt, betrayal, regret Moral injury, fear, dependency
Legal Status Criminalized (fraud) Rarely criminalized, culturally protected

Key Insight: Both steal material resources, but while society labels romantic scams as fraud, spiritual manipulation is normalized as legitimate religious practice.

Why Spiritual Manipulation Is Not Criminalized

  1. Cultural Legitimacy: Religious authority is respected; questioning it is discouraged.
  2. Legal Protections: Freedom of religion shields spiritual practices, even when coercive.
  3. Subjectivity of Harm: Emotional or spiritual harm is difficult to quantify.
  4. Societal Blind Spots: Victims often internalize obedience as morally or spiritually required.

Despite material and psychological harm, spiritual manipulation continues largely unchallenged.

Recommendations

  1. Public Awareness: Educate communities about psychological and spiritual coercion through media campaigns, workshops, and educational programs. Highlight that manipulation can occur even within religious contexts.
  2. Trauma-Informed Interventions: Provide counseling and support for victims; train professionals to recognize manipulative behaviors without stigmatizing beliefs.
  3. Legal Reform: Expand definitions of fraud to include material and psychological exploitation in coercive contexts, particularly where spiritual authority is abused.
  4. Ethical Oversight: Educate religious leaders on boundaries and accountability; establish community accountability structures to prevent abuse of spiritual authority.
  5. Multi-Sector Collaboration: Ministries, NGOs, and community organizations should work together to address structural vulnerabilities such as poverty, social isolation, and emotional dependency, which increase susceptibility to manipulation.
  6. Societal Recognition: Encourage discourse, research, and media coverage on spiritual coercion to shift cultural norms toward recognizing abuse, even within religious contexts. Until society wakes up to the reality that religion can be exploited as a scam, spiritual manipulation will continue largely unchecked, leaving victims vulnerable.

Expected Outcome: Implementation of these recommendations would reduce coercive fraud and spiritual abuse, protect victims, and create accountability while respecting freedom of belief. Recognizing the potential for exploitation within religious contexts is critical to breaking cycles of harm and ensuring justice for victims.

Conclusion
Romantic scams and spiritual manipulation are psychologically similar forms of coercion, both relying on trust, attachment, and authority to exploit victims. While romantic fraud is criminalized due to tangible material harm, spiritual manipulation persists largely because of societal legitimization, cultural respect for religious authority, and legal protections for freedom of belief.

Both mechanisms employ love bombing to create emotional or spiritual dependency and often result in material deprivation, yet only romantic scams are consistently recognized as fraud. Until society acknowledges that religion itself can be misused as a tool for coercion, spiritual manipulation will continue largely unchallenged, leaving victims vulnerable and perpetrators largely unaccountable.

To protect individuals and communities, it is essential to implement public awareness campaigns, trauma-informed interventions, legal reform, ethical oversight, multi-sector collaboration, and societal recognition of spiritual coercion. Only by confronting the uncomfortable reality that religious authority can be exploited will societies begin to reduce the prevalence of spiritual manipulation and hold abusers accountable.

Recognizing, educating, and reforming are critical steps toward ensuring justice, protecting vulnerable populations, and mitigating the psychological, emotional, and material harms caused by both romantic scams and spiritual exploitation.

References

  • Cross, C., & Smith, R. G. (2017). Understanding romance scams: Psychological and criminological perspectives. Trends & Issues in Crime and Criminal Justice, 532, 1–20.
  • Dawson, L. L. (2006). Comprehending cults: The sociology of new religious movements. Oxford University Press.
  • Singer, M. T., & Lalich, J. (1995). Cults in our midst: The continuing fight against their hidden menace. Jossey-Bass.
  • Whitty, M. T., & Buchanan, T. (2012). The online romance scam: A serious cybercrime. Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking, 15(3), 181–183.

Eric Paddy Boso
Eric Paddy Boso, © 2025

Eric Paddy Boso is a spiritual researcher and visionary writer on a mission (SPIRITUAL AWAKENING OF HUMANITY) to awaken divine purpose in a distracted world. He exposes hidden systems, bridges ancient wisdom with modern truth, and speaks with the fire of alignment and awakening.. More The Voice Between Worlds

Eric Paddy Boso is not just a name—he is a movement, a message, and a mirror to our generation.
A spiritual researcher, truth-seeker, counselor, and creative visionary from Ghana, Eric walks the threshold between the seen and unseen, the ancient and the awakening. He stands as a bridge between the world we inherited and the one we are now called to rebuild—a world anchored not in illusion, but in truth, clarity, and divine a alignment.

His message flows from a deep well of revelation—piercing cultural hypnosis, confronting modern spiritual decay, and guiding humanity to remember who we truly are. Eric speaks for the misunderstood, the misused, and the misdirected. He sees through systems—religious, political, educational—and exposes how power has been distorted. His mission: to realign people with the Spirit-born frequency that no system can silence.

But Eric is not only a voice—he is a creator.
Through authentic storytelling, digital expression, and transformative media, he brings spirit into sound, vision, and movement. Every project he touches carries the vibration of awakening—bridging art, truth, and technology into one living message that sells.

From hidden technologies to ancestral wisdom, from family legacies to the mysteries of energy, frequency, and healing, Eric weaves narratives that break illusion and rebuild consciousness. His words don’t just inform—they ignite, opening portals between what is and what could be.

Every sentence carries weight.
Every idea carries fire.
He did not come to entertain the world.
He came to enlighten it.

Welcome to the realm of Eric Paddy Boso—
Where truth is sacred,
Purpose is non-negotiable,
And the future is waiting to be rewritten.

Contact: [email protected]
[email protected]

Column: Eric Paddy Boso

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (211)

More

Top Stories

45 minutes ago

Finance Ministry fiscal controls stalled GARID flood project — Asenso Boakye Finance Ministry fiscal controls stalled GARID flood project — Asenso Boakye

46 minutes ago

Its shameful Ghana has still not been able to address flood crisis — Akim Swedru MP It's shameful Ghana has still not been able to address flood crisis — Akim Swedr...

46 minutes ago

WHO declares hantavirus outbreak linked to cruise ship over WHO declares hantavirus outbreak linked to cruise ship over

46 minutes ago

Mahama who is supposed to act on flooding is now complaining — Kwasi Kwarteng Mahama who is supposed to act on flooding is now complaining — Kwasi Kwarteng

2 hours ago

High Court dismisses no case submission in $2million Accra SkyTrain trial, ordering former GIIF officials to open defence High Court dismisses 'no case' submission in $2million Accra SkyTrain trial, ord...

3 hours ago

Flooded streets in Katesh, Tanzania, on 3 December 2023. More than a third of the World Banks climate lending last year went to projects in Africa. - AP World Bank drops climate funding target, raising fears for Africa

3 hours ago

Former Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo Supreme Court unanimously dismisses challenges to Torkornoo's removal process

4 hours ago

TOR rules out immediate removal of refinery margin citing debt burden TOR rules out immediate removal of refinery margin citing debt burden  

4 hours ago

GES debunks viral claims of flood-damaged WASSCE papers GES debunks viral claims of flood-damaged WASSCE papers

4 hours ago

Accra floods: 1,000 vehicles damaged at Odawna Accra floods: 1,000 vehicles damaged at Odawna

Just in....
body-container-line